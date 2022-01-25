Xbox Can’t Save Call of Duty: Warzone, Warns Dr Disrespect

Call of Duty: Warzone isn’t in a great state, and it doesn’t matter if you’re playing on PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series S, or Xbox Series X. Not only are cheaters and hackers still leaving a negative imprint on the game, but the content hasn’t been coming fast and hard enough. It’s still printing money, and as long as it continues to do this, there’s not a whole ton of incentive to spend the necessary resources to properly overhaul the game. That said, popular YouTube streamer Dr Disrespect is losing patience with the free-to-play COD, which according to the former Twitch star, is dying.

How many would disagree with this take, who can say? What’s clear is that many do agree with this take. However, many are also hopeful that when Xbox’s acquisition of Activision Blizzard is finalized, and Xbox takes control over the game, it will get the improvements it needs. Dr Disrespect is not so convinced.

“Microsoft’s not going to save you,” said Dr Disrespect. “There’s just nothing… nothing! There are so many problems. No audio. This game sucks. Your game sucks! Microsoft won’t save you. It won’t! Even the game’s engine is outdated! It’s a wrap, really. The game is a wrap! Holy s**t, it’s done.”

Dr Disrespect added, noting that the game is putting him sleep:

“It’s supposed to be this over-the-top blockbuster arcade game you can pop into, start playing and have fun with,” continued the streamer. “It’s high rep. I’m not getting that feeling. I’m falling asleep playing this game.”

Now, it’s never clear where the actual opinion and performance hyperbole ends with Dr Disrespect, but he’s not alone in his annoyance.

What can Xbox do to improve Call of Duty: Warzone? It’s not clear. It could throw more resources at the game and get Raven Software more help, but Call of Duty: Warzone doesn’t exactly have a lack of funds problem.

H/T, Gaming Bible.