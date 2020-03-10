Gulag: How to Respawn In Call of Duty: Warzone

The highly-anticipated Call of Duty: Warzone has finally been released, and as such, there’s a plethora of information on how to best succeed in the game. One of the most exciting additions to the battle royale game is the Gulag. Essentially, Warzone players don’t exactly die; instead, they end up in a Gulag, where they can compete for a chance to get back in the game. It’s an incredibly interesting new feature, and one that already sets the mode apart from other battle royale games. Newcomers, however, will want to know how it all works, and it’s actually fairly easy to learn, but difficult to master.

Players start as a spectator. There, they can brawl with other viewers, but eventually, they’ll end up in the Gulag, where it’s 1v1. Matches in the Gulag essentially boil down to a 15 second Gunfight match. Players win by eliminating the other player, or snagging a flag as soon as it appears. Both players receive the same loadout, and the winner of the match gets to head back into the fray. Of course, once players are out of the Gulag, they’ll parachute back into the game without any of their previous gear. As such, it’s important to keep an eye out for hot locations, while landing. Be warned, however: the Gulag gives players a second chance to get back into the game, but if you die on the battlefield once again, there’s no third chance.

Like Modern Warfare‘s other Gunfight matches, there’s a lot of strategy to winning in the Gulag. Players will want to develop plans for each weapon, and how they can best use them in the smaller area. It’s a new mode, so everyone is learning on the fly; apply the same methods from Gunfight matches, and you should be able to win easily, regardless of what weapon you acquire at the start.

With battle royale games growing in popularity, Gulag is a great twist on the concept, and it should give Warzone a unique spin that really sets it apart. What’s more, it truly makes sense for the world of Call of Duty.

Call of Duty: Warzone was initially rolled out a few hours early for Call of Duty: Modern Warfare players, but everyone else can download the mode for free, now. Warzone is available on PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC.

What are your thoughts on Call of Duty: Warzone so far? Are you a fan of the addition of Gulag mode? Let us know in the comments or share your thoughts directly on Twitter at @Marcdachamp to talk all things gaming!