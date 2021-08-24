Call of Duty: Warzone Adds Special Surprise for Modern Warfare Fans

✖

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare and Call of Duty: Warzone have been updated with a new gun, the RAAL LMG, which is unlocked by getting five kills with seven different matches with an LMG equipped with a scout optic, which is a fairly straightforward unlock. At the moment of publishing, it remains to be seen where the gun will fit in the Warzone meta. Early reports suggest it's good, but it remains to be seen if it can crack the top of the meta. Whatever the case, it's a significant addition because it's the last and final Modern Warfare weapon.

"The Reconnaissance Auxiliary Assault Lightweight Machine Gun uses a low fire rate and a reciprocating barrel to mitigate the powerful .338 Norma Mag recoil," reads an official blurb about the game. "Advanced titanium construction keeps the weight manageable."

As for the gun's stats, it's unsurprisingly high in damage and range, with solid accuracy. Of course, the trade-offs are mobility and control, and unfortunately not the greatest fire rate.

🚨 BREAKING - The RAAL LMG has officially been added to #ModernWarfare and #Warzone! 🚨 Unlock by getting 5 kills in 7 different matches with an LMG equipped with a Scout optic! This is the last of the Modern Warfare weapons we've been waiting for. pic.twitter.com/0WFoB604qx — ModernWarzone (@ModernWarzone) August 24, 2021

As noted, it's too early to gauge the meta potential of the RAAL LMG, but even if it manages to create a home at the top of the meta, it probably won't stay long once all of the Vanguard guns are added to the game with the new COD, which will be integrated with Warzone. Of course, the conspiracy theorist would suggest that the Vanguard weapons will dominate the meta to encourage Warzone players to buy the new release, but for now, this is just a conspiracy.

Call of Duty: Warzone is available, for free, via the PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X, and Xbox Series S. For more coverage on Warzone and all things COD -- including all of the latest on Vanguard, Black Ops Cold War, Modern Warfare, and COD Mobile -- click here. Meanwhile, tomorrow, be sure to check back in for our first proper look at Vanguard's gameplay.