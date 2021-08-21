New Call of Duty: Vanguard Gameplay to Be Revealed at Gamescom

✖

Those who wanted to see more of Call of Duty: Vanguard after the game’s reveal earlier this week will have the opportunity to see exactly that next week during Gamescom. As part of the event’s Opening Night Live segment, we’ll see new Vanguard gameplay revealed. An exact time for the gameplay reveal hasn’t been shared yet, however, so you’ll have to tune into the show itself to see what’s going to be shown off and when.

Over on Twitter, Geoff Keighley, the host of Gamescom’s Opening Night Live show, confirmed that we’d see the Vanguard game make an appearance on day one of Gamescom. The Opening Night Live portion of the event is scheduled to start at 11 a.m. PT, and though it wouldn’t be surprising to see the event begin with something as big as Call of Duty.

Don't miss the world premiere first playthrough of a level from @callofduty #Vanguard during @gamescom Opening Night Live, with special guests Laura Bailey (@LauraBaileyVO) and @SHGames Wednesday, August 25 at 11 am PT / 2 pm ET / 7 pm BST / 8 pm CESThttps://t.co/FjoDbKUBkl pic.twitter.com/2VhHj0goFa — Geoff Keighley (@geoffkeighley) August 19, 2021

A few days after sharing that teaser, Keighley tweeted about the Vanguard reveal again and said that we’d see the “first raw, real next-gen gameplay.” Given how PlayStation and Call of Duty typically have had partnerships in place throughout the past couple of games, we’ll probably see PlayStation 5 gameplay, but there’s always the chance that we’ll see gameplay for both the newer PlayStation and Xbox consoles.

Given how these talks refer to playing through a “level” in Vanguard, it looks like those waiting for Multiplayer news will be waiting a bit longer since this reveal appears to be centered around the Campaign from that wording. The Multiplayer showcase is inevitable, however, so it shouldn’t be too much longer after the Gamescom events that we’ll get to see the new Multiplayer mode, too.

This Call of Duty showcase will be just one of the reveals planned for the Opening Night Live show with more showings planned around it, but it’s not just the Opening Night Live show itself that people should keep an eye on. Prior to that, there will be a pre-show event. While those are usually pretty skippable if you just want the main course, Keighley’s confirmed already that there will be at least eight world premieres shown off during that pre-show, so it’s probably worth tuning into, too.

Gamescom’s Opening Night Live event takes place on August 25th at 11 a.m. PT.