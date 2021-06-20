Call of Duty: Warzone Season 4 Has a Bugged Door That Instantly Kills Players

✖

In case you somehow missed it, Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War and Call of Duty: Warzone Season 4 has arrived, and with it came some not-insignificant changes to both titles. Weapon updates, balancing tweaks, and map changes are the usual hallmark of any major season change in the latest Call of Duty video games. And also, bugs and glitches. Case in point: players have seemingly discovered a bugged door that seemingly automatically kills anyone that gets near it.

The glitched door in question appears to be in the Salt Mines and has a wooden plank over it, as shared to Reddit by user Rxelik_. As such, it would not normally be available to use anyway, so it's possible that most folks wouldn't ever get within whatever radius that the bug is affecting. The video posted to Reddit also seems to indicate that this can be triggered several times, which would imply that the actual conditions for setting it off are not terribly specific. You can check it out for yourself below:

Speculation in the Reddit thread has some folks believing that this could be due in part to the new Red Door system that Season 4 of Call of Duty: Warzone added to the video game. Given that doors are notoriously difficult to the point of some video games entirely eschewing adding interactive ones in the first place, it seems a fair guess that something fiddling with anything related to how doors function could be to blame. That said, there's no telling exactly what caused this glitch, and it certainly looks to be the sort of thing that the developers will fix in the near future.

As noted above, Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War and Call of Duty: Warzone Season 4 is currently live. Both titles are currently available on PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, and PC, but Warzone is notably free to play. You can check out all of our previous coverage of the whole Call of Duty franchise right here.

