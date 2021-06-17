Call of Duty: Warzone Season 4 Update Adds New Weapons, Map Changes, and More

✖

The big Season Four update for Call of Duty: Warzone is here, and it brings with it a whole host of new free content to the popular free-to-play battle royale video game. That includes new points of interest on the map, new weapons, balance changes, and more. Thanks to the satellite crash, there are several different changed areas in Verdansk to explore that players are sure to get a kick out of. The weapon changes, however, are likely to be just as divisive as always.

In general, it seems like Call of Duty: Warzone will play much the same way as it has before this season, but with assault rifles potentially lowered in viability with submachine guns ramped up. As folks continue to play, it will be interesting to see if there are any real meta shakeups to the game beyond minor ones here and there.

The #Warzone Season Four update is going live soon! New Battle Pass, new Operators, new Weapons, new POIs, and...🚪 The Patch Notes can be found here:https://t.co/lL99ezRul4 Screenshots in thread below: — Raven Software (@RavenSoftware) June 17, 2021

You can check out the most relevant bits of the patch notes below, straight from the source:

MAP

Red Doors have appeared in Verdansk

Downtown Tower is now under new management

New Gulag: Hijacked This plywood re-creation of the yacht’s central area will replace the current “Standoff Gulag”.

New Satellite Crash POIs added: Krovnik Farmland Right in the middle of some poor farmer’s crops is one crashed satellite, its fuselage split into multiple parts amid the field. Bloc 18 Closer to the once-sleepy village near the Salt Mines lies another downed satellite. Its location leaves it open to Operators parachuting down from the Radar Array. Bloc 16 Deep within the Gora riverbed near the Airport Control Tower, a more intact satellite sits ready to be explored. Gora Bridge Spanning the Gora River between Downtown Fire Station 12 and the Promenade Fairgrounds, this bridge saw a direct impact from the downed satellite, taking a chunk out of its brickwork.

GENERAL

Added 120hz support for PS5 Requires HDMI 2.1

Downed Players who disconnect now provide kill credit and drop loot. This includes Players who disconnect during a Finishing Move.

Progression Challenges – Font size for Challenges and their descriptions has been increased.

Addition of 8 new LGBTQIA+ Pride flag Calling Cards. Awarded to all Players for free! These cards will automatically show up in your Barracks.

GAMEPLAY

New Vehicle: Dirt Bike Terror on two wheels arrives in Warzone. Ramp up your off-road antics with this extremely maneuverable scrambler, scattered across Verdansk and ready to use at the start of a match. Speed - Faster than all vehicles, including the ATV. Handling - Drifts at high speeds. Offers finer control at lower speeds. Mastery is key. Durability - Low; same health as the ATV. Capacity - Two Operators: one driver and one passenger. Next to no room to “stack” Operators atop it, such as with the two-passenger ATV. Trophy System Placement - Must stand atop the bike to place a Trophy System; can fit one on the saddle or on front/rear fenders.

Loot that spawns across Verdansk has been adjusted as follows… The C58 (BOCW) and MG 82 (BOCW) can be found in the loot pool Combat Bow Killstreak has been added to the loot pool Self-Revive spawn rate has been reduced

1911 (BOCW) starter Handgun now requires three hits to gain bonus Finisher damage instead of two. This change will increase the number of melee hits needed for this Weapon to down an enemy at 200hp by 1.

Snapshot Grenade Reveal duration increased from 1.25 to 2 seconds. Hit enemies are now also revealed to your squad.

Custom Mods Custom Mods have been enabled for BOCW Weapons. This will allow you to name and save up to five custom Weapon builds as Blueprints.

BUG FIXES

Fixed some instances of Dev Error 5573 related to using the CARV.2 (BOCW).

Updating Challenges that referred to the Quarry to correctly indicate the Salt Mine.

Fixed an issue where a Player’s downed movement speed would remain at a slowed state after being partially revived by a teammate.

Fixed issue with the Tactical Rifle Charlie (BOCW) causing some Operators to have their heads disappear when using tactical equipment.

Fixed an issue where the "Gas closing in" voiceover was playing on infill for Resurgence Trios playlists.

Fixed an issue where Scavenger Contracts would sometimes spawn inside the bridge near Stadium.

Fixed an issue where Plunder Contracts were not properly showing Contract instructions and rewards.

Fixed an issue where muzzles on the FARA 83 (BOCW) Weapon icon were misaligned.

Fixed an issue where Players could survive a Finishing Move if they had just started using an ascender.

Fixed an issue where pings on enemies would disappear and no audio would play.

Fixed an issue with the lighting during the infiltration sequence of Rebirth Island.

Fixed an issue in the corners of one of the buildings in Rebirth Island that caused a sun glare effect when GPUs run at high temperatures.

Fixed several missing collision map exploit issues in Rebirth Island.

WEAPONS

New Weapons (BOCW) MG 82: Light Machine Gun (Launch Week) Obtain the MG 82 for free and ready to use in Black Ops Cold War and Warzone at Tier 15 of the Season Four Battle Pass. C58: Assault Rifle (Launch Week) Obtain the C58 for free and ready to use in Black Ops Cold War and Warzone at Tier 31 of the Season Four Battle Pass. Nail Gun: Submachine Gun (Launch Week) Obtain via unlock Challenge or via Blueprint in the Store. Baseball Bat: Melee (Launch Week) Obtain via unlock Challenge or via Blueprint in the Store. OTs 9: Submachine Gun (In-Season) Obtain via unlock Challenge or via Blueprint in the Store. Mace: Melee (In-Season) Obtain via unlock Challenge or via Blueprint in the Store.

Assault Rifles CR-56 AMAX (MW) Upper Torso Damage multiplier decreased from 1.2 to 1.1 Groza (BOCW) Minimum Damage increased from 18 to 23 Upper Torso Damage Multiplier increased from 1.1 to 1.2 Lower Torso Damage Multiplier increased from 1 to 1.1 Maximum Damage range decreased by 12% Assault Rifle Golf (MW) Neck Damage Multiplier increased from 1 to 1.5 Upper Torso damage multiplier increased from 1 to 1.2 XM4 (BOCW) Neck Damage Multiplier increased from 1 to 1.5

Handguns AMP63 (BOCW) Maximum Damage increased from 30 to 33 Second Damage range increased by 14.3% Upper Torso Damage Multiplier increased from 1 to 1.1 Extremities Damage Multipliers increased from .9 to 1 Head Damage Multiplier decreased from 1.4 to 1.3

Melee Ballistic Knife (BOCW) Projectile Velocity increased by 25% Neck Damage Multiplier increased from 1 to 1.3 Upper Torso Damage Multiplier increased from 1 to 1.23 Move Speed increased by 1.3%

Shotguns Streetsweeper (BOCW) Maximum Damage range decreased by 24% Second Damage range decreased by 18% Third Damage range decreased by 7% Move Speed decreased by 1%

Sniper Rifles Sniper Rifle Charlie (BOCW) Bullet Velocity increased by 7.7% Upper Torso Damage Multiplier increased from 1.1 to 1.25 Lower Torso Damage Multiplier increased from 1 to 1.15 Swiss K31 (BOCW) Base Optic functionality improved Base Reticle updated

Submachine Guns Submachine Gun Alpha (MW) Upper Torso Damage Multiplier increased from 1 to 1.1 Maximum Damage range increased by 10% Bullfrog (BOCW) Ironsights ADS position adjusted KSP 45 (BOCW) Maximum damage range increased by 16.6% Extremities multipliers increased from .9 to 1 Milano 821 (BOCW) Maximum Damage increased from 34 to 36 Minimum Damage increased from 25 to 30 Maximum Damage range increased by 23% Upper Torso Damage Multiplier increased from 1 to 1.2 Lower Torso Damage Multiplier increased from 1 to 1.1 Extremities Damage Multipliers increased from .9 to 1 Submachine Gun Echo (MW) Maximum Damage increased from 34 to 35 Extremities Damage Multipliers increased from .9 to 1

Tactical Rifles DMR 14 (BOCW) Recoil magnitude decreased

OPERATORS

Roze’s Rook skin has received material updates to increase visibility.

New Operators Jackal: Warsaw Pact (Launch Week) Get access to Jackal for use in Black Ops Cold War and Warzone at Tier 0 in the Season Four Battle Pass and unlock an additional Ultra-Rarity Jackal Operator Skin at Tier 100. Salah: NATO (In-Season) Get access to Salah as part of the new Season Four Store Bundle offerings. Weaver: NATO (In-Season) Get access to Weaver as part of the new Season Four Store Bundle offerings.



As noted above, Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War and Call of Duty: Warzone Season 4 is currently live. Both titles are currently available on PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, and PC, but Warzone is notably free to play. You can check out all of our previous coverage of the whole Call of Duty franchise right here.

What do you think about the new Call of Duty: Warzone season? Are any of the changes particularly exciting to you? Let us know in the comments, or feel free to reach out and hit me up directly over on Twitter at @rollinbishop to talk about all things gaming!