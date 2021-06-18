Call of Duty: Warzone Season 4's Best Gun Is Already Being Nerfed

✖

Call of Duty: Warzone Season 4 just went live this week, and the game's developer is already nerfing the season's best weapon, or at least its most popular gun. With Season 4, Raven Software added a powerful LMG to the PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X, and Xbox Series S game, dubbed the MG 82. Right as the gun was added, it was lambasted as "broken" and "OP," and quickly COD Warzone players flooded social media en masse calling for a nerf. Fast-forward a day, and now these fans are getting exactly what they wanted.

Taking to Twitter, Raven Software acknowledged the gun isn't quite balanced as it should be, and thus the team is currently correcting this. However, while work on a nerf has begun, there's no word when it will release. Raven Software says the fix will go live "soon," but that's all it says.

What's also not communicated is what exactly is being tweaked and changed. We know the gun won't be as effective post-nerf, but for now, that's all we know.

The MG 82 (BOCW) made one too many trips to the Pack-a-Punch machine before deploying to Verdansk. Element 115 is off limits in #Warzone so we will be making an adjustment to this Weapon soon. ☢️ — Raven Software (@RavenSoftware) June 18, 2021

Call of Duty: Warzone is available, for free, via the PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S, and PC.

