Call of Duty: Warzone Season 5 Update Adds 2 Weapons, Teases 2 More

With Season Five of Call of Duty: Warzone now underway, players have plenty to look forward to including the release of two different weapons: The EM2 and the TEC-9. Each of these weapons can be utilized in both Warzone and Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War, but only after players have reached the weapons’ corresponding battle pass levels to unlock them. Raven Software also teased two more weapons that’ll come to Warzone, too, though those aren’t available just yet and will instead be released at some point during Season Five.

The EM2 is an assault rifle while the TEC-9 is a submachine gun. Raven Software provided some details on the weapons in the patch notes for the Season Five update to describe how the weapons work compare to other guns and what kinds of things players might want to take advantage of or watch out for when using the new additions.

The Season Five #Warzone update is going live soon! New Battle Pass, new Weapons, new Perks, new Gulag, mysterious new POIs, and more... The Patch Notes can be found in the thread below: pic.twitter.com/6NHV42vCWd — Raven Software (@RavenSoftware) August 13, 2021

Teasers for what’s to come were also shared with Raven Software similarly detailing the Cane and the Marshal. Descriptions of the newest weapons as well as those releasing later in the season can be found below.

New Warzone Weapons

EM2: Assault Rifle (Launch) Full-auto assault rifle. Heavy British rifle with considerable kick and a built in low-zoom optic. Slow rate of fire and high damage makes the EM2 a solid choice for skilled marksmen. Obtain the EM2 for free and ready to use in Black Ops Cold War and Warzone at Tier 15 of the Season Five Battle Pass.

TEC-9: Submachine Gun (Launch) Semi-auto submachine gun. Improved accuracy from longer ranges with low recoil and a slower fire rate. Good damage output with moderate range. Obtain the TEC-9 for free and ready to use in Black Ops Cold War and Warzone at Tier 31 of the Season Five Battle Pass.

Cane: Melee (In-Season)

Lethal walking cane. Where fashion meets function. Adorned with a sterling silver lion's head, this cane is easy to grip and deadly when swung.

Obtain via unlock Challenge or via Blueprint in the Store.

Marshal: Handgun (In-Season) Break action pistol. Hand loaded double barrel pistol fires 12 gauge shells. Excellent damage at close range. Obtain via unlock Challenge or via Blueprint in the Store.



Warzone’s newest weapons will be available as soon as players unlock them from the battle pass.