Call of Duty: Warzone Update Nerfs Two Guns

Raven Software released a new Call of Duty: Warzone update this week to tweak a number of different areas of the game. Within those patch notes, two different Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War weapons – The Bullfrog and the Shotgun Bravo – were both nerfed. In explanations provided for the nerfs alongside the lists of changes, Warzone’s developers said that both weapons were performing too well and needed to be reigned back in.

The patch notes for Thursday’s update that are now live on Raven Software’s site show exactly what’s changed as far as the two weapons are concerned. The Bullfrog’s been nerfed three ways with those changes listed below alongside Raven Software’s reasoning for the nerf.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Bullfrog (BOCW)

ADS Speed decreased by 9%

Movement Speed decreased by 1%

ADS Movement Speed decreased by 2%

“The Bullfrog (BOCW) is a true jack of all trades,” Raven Software said. “It has great Mobility, Effective Damage Range, Handling, and base Magazine Capacity – which would often act as a free Attachment. These changes, in conjunction with a Recoil bug fix, will bring the Bullfrog (BOCW) much closer to the competition.”

Accompanied the Bulldog nerf was another trio of changes for Shotgun Bravo. The power of shotguns is naturally gated by restrictions on range and accuracy, but Raven Software determined this particular shotgun had too much of the former. Its range across all distances has now been decreased to make it feel more like a shotgun now, Raven Software said.

Shotgun Bravo (BOCW)

Maximum Damage Range decreased from 4.5 to 3.5 meters

Second Damage Range decreased from 8.1 to 5.5 meters

Third Damage Range decreased from 13.2 to 9.9 meters

“The Shotgun Bravo (BOCW) has been incredibly dominant due to its Effective Damage Range, Magazine Capacity, Mobility, and Rate of Fire,” the patch notes said. “By reducing its Effective Damage Ranges, the Shotgun Bravo (BOCW) will begin to feel more like a Shotgun and less like a Sniper.”

Alongside the ways the weapons were changed, several different attachments were also adjusted. Those include attachments for the Krig 6, AK-47, and XM4, each of those being weapons from Black Ops Cold War. You can see the changes made to those different attachments through the patch notes on Raven Software’s site.