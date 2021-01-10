Call of Duty: Warzone Player Discovers Completely Useless Feature

A new aspect of Call of Duty: Warzone has been discovered by one player. The only problem is that it’s a feature that doesn’t serve much of a purpose in the grand scheme of the multiplayer shooter at all.

In a new video from YouTube channel TrueGameData, it was found that Call of Duty: Warzone is a bit of a different experience in private lobbies compared to public ones. What this means specifically is that the way in which damage is output against enemies varies a bit. For the most part, the differences aren’t vast but it’s still strange to see inconsistencies appear between the two modes of play whatsoever.

Based on TrueGameData’s own research, these variations in damage numbers are also dependent on the gun you’re using and the distance you are from those that you’re firing upon. For instance, the MP5 in both public and private lobbies has the same damage output until you get 52 meters or more away from foes. At this point, the weapon’s damage in private matches is for some reason higher than what you’d find in a public game. Some of the other weapons that are said to also be like this include the P90 and Striker 45.

It’s worth noting that TrueGameData’s own video acknowledges that this info could be faulty, but they also did extensive testing to verify that what is being asserted is factual. There's also a chance that Infinity Ward doesn't even know that this is presently a problem and if they are made aware of it, perhaps a forthcoming patch can balance Warzone across all lobby types.

Until that time, Call of Duty: Warzone is currently playable on PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, and PC.

