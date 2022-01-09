Call of Duty: Warzone Players Divided Over Big Upcoming Gameplay Change

Call of Duty: Warzone fans, professional players, and content creators are divided over a big upcoming gameplay change coming to the PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series S, and Xbox Series X game in the near future. Taking to Twitter, Call of Duty: Warzone developer Raven Software confirmed it’s planning to decrease based ADS (aim down sights) speeds, which in turn will increase Time to Kill, but only “slightly.” According to Raven Software, this gives the team more opportunity to emphasize the differences between the game’s various classes.

“As mentioned before, we will be decreasing base ADS Speeds across all titles,” said Raven Software. “This will increase Time to Kill slightly as ADS times should be considered when calculating practical TTK values. Additionally, it’ll give us room to emphasize the differences between Weapon classes.”

As noted, the Warzone community is divided over these changes. Some think they are great, others think are bad, and some think they are simply ineffective.

“I’m sure this has been well thought through, however, I feel the issue people have in Warzone is they feel they die before they have time to react,” said ModernWarzone about the news. “This change won’t do anything for that if a player is already ADS when you appear?”

“This could reward static gameplay. Pre-aiming will become more valuable than movement or target acquisition,” reads a reply from NRG Isaac, who is clearly a fan of the changes. “More base health, more recoil, less bullet damage, or less extremity damage multipliers would all raise TTK while rewarding player growth/skill. I love the direction we’re heading. Your team’s intention was stared to reward skilled play and outplay. As long as this change affects large weapons like LMGs, Snipers, and extended mag ARs this change will largely be welcomed. Slowing down SMGs and ARs wouldn’t be ideal in my opinon. “

“I love the weapon balancing you guys have been grinding out and higher TTK is a W but longer ADS time is a step backwards in my opinion,” said Sym, in disagreement.

It remains to be seen what Raven Software will make of all this feedback. That said, we will keep you updated as the situation evolves.