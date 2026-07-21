First Look at New The Witcher 3 Expansion Confirmed (Here’s When to Watch)

After months of rumors, CD Projekt Red finally confirmed that The Witcher 3: The Wild Hunt is really, actually getting a brand-new expansion. The new content, officially dubbed Songs of the Past, is set to release in 2027. It will be a multiplatform release for PC, PS5, and Xbox Series X|S. And until today, that was pretty much all we knew. But now, we’ve got an exact date for when fans can finally get a first look at The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt – Songs of the Past.

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On July 21st, The Game Awards’ Geoff Keighley broke the news that Songs of the Past will show off its first trailer during Gamescom’s Opening Night Live. Not to worry if you’re not making the trip to Cologne for Gamescom this year. The Opening Night Live event will stream live on August 25th, so you’ll be able to watch the first reveal for the new Witcher 3 expansion in real time.

When We’ll Get a First Look at The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt‘s New Expansion

Courtesy of CD Projekt Red and Fools Theory

The lineup for this year’s Opening Night Live is still largely shrouded in mystery for now. But Geoff Keighley himself confirmed that Songs of the Past will make an appearance. His post calls it a “first look,” and my money’s on a pretty juicy trailer featuring cinematics and gameplay. After all, the expansion is set to arrive next year, so presumably CD Projekt Red is well underway with development.

Opening Night Live 2026 will begin streaming globally on August 25th at 2 PM ET. Of course, we don’t know when the trailer for The Witcher 3‘s expansion will fall during the lineup. The show typically runs for around 2 hours, and the reveal could fall anywhere in that lineup. If Keighley is already teasing it, however, I think it’s safe to say it won’t be the “one more thing” at the end. That’s usually reserved for a bigger surprise.

Get your first look at THE WITCHER 3: WILD HUNT – SONGS OF THE PAST during @gamescom ONL.



Watch the global livestream on Tuesday, August 25 at 2p ET / 11a PT / 8p CEST. pic.twitter.com/FSDSLeEPyC — Geoff Keighley (@geoffkeighley) July 21, 2026

This first look should give us a better idea of what to expect from the expansion. Following its initial confirmation, CD Projekt Red hasn’t shared much else. But after 10 years, it’s safe to say fan expectations are high. The Witcher 3 is often considered the best installment in the franchise. Getting more content for an already beloved game could be a big win. But so many years after the original released, it’s hard to say exactly what an expansion will even look like.

What we do know is that the new expansion is being co-developed with Fools Theory and that it will center on Geralt, not The Witcher 4 protagonist Ciri. It’s set to release sometime in 2027 for PC, PS5, and Xbox Series X|S. Hopefully, the first look will give us a deeper look at the expansion’s storyline and gameplay. Maybe we’ll even get a firmer release window? One thing’s for sure: Opening Night Live is already shaping up to be an exciting showcase for RPG fans.

What are you hoping to see from this first look at Songs of the Past? Leave a comment below and join the conversation now in the ComicBook Forum!