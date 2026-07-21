Fans Divided After Fortnite Accidentally Confirms Sprites Are Here to Stay

Sprites are hardly brand-new in Fortnite. They returned during the current season, but first debuted back in Chapter 6, Season 1. The collectibles add another layer to the game, giving players something new to hunt for and adding passive boosts during gameplay. But not everyone has been thrilled to see them return. Hate them or love them, a new update suggests Fortnite Sprites might be here to stay after the current season ends.

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This latest intel comes via the official Fortnite Discord server. Epic Games recently updated its list of in-game events through mid-September. And fans couldn’t help but notice that Mastery Mondays apparently keep going even after the August 19th end of the current Fortnite season. Unless this was an error in the server calendar, it looks like Sprites will stick around in some capacity next season.

Not All Fortnite Players Want Sprites to Stick Around: “I’m Sick Of These Sprites Man”

Courtesy of Epic Games

Mastery Mondays are recurring Fortnite events that help players level up their Sprites more quickly. They include double Sprite XP, double Sprite Dust, and a boost to spawn rates for rarer Sprites. Seeing them on the in-game calendar past the end of the current season suggests that Sprites will stick around. After all, there’d be no reason to boost spawn rates and XP if Sprites aren’t available anymore.

The Discord calendar fans spotted shows the series of Mastery Mondays running through September 14th and beyond. This suggests that Sprites will still be available to collect and Master as we head into Chapter 7, Season 4. However, this is far from definitive confirmation. It’s always possible Discord’s in-game calendar simply extended the weekly recurring event into September automatically. Until Epic Games confirms the details for next season, anything is possible.

And that could be a good thing, because not every Fortnite player is eager to see Sprites stick around. The divided response is on full display in reactions to the supposed leak. “Sprite collecting is prob. the most fun innovation they’ve introduced,” says one comment. Yet just below that, another X user has the opposite opinion, noting “Please just be an autoscheduling error ’cause I’m sick of these sprites, man.”

Courtesy of Epic Games

Chances are, the repeat events are just due to Discord’s scheduling structure. But I don’t think it’d be that surprising if Sprites do stick around. After all, Fortnite has added several new designs this season so far, with more on the way. Players get to keep any Sprites they’ve mastered, but it’d make sense to give fans more time to collect new ones with so many designs in the rotation.

Many fans predict that Sprites will likely stick around at least through the end of the current Chapter. We don’t have many official details about Chapter 7, Season 4 just yet, but leaks suggest it’ll be pretty heavy on crossovers. And that certainly sounds like an ideal way to add more Sprite designs alongside the typical collab skins and items.

Would you like to see Fortnite Sprites stick around after the current season? Leave a comment below and join the conversation now in the ComicBook Forum!