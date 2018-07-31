Call of Duty: WWII Days of Summer Kicks Off With New Trailer

We’re still well into the thick of summer, so what better way to beat the heat than with a new community event for Call of Duty: WWII?

Activision has announced that the popular Days of Summer event has returned. “The sun is shining, the sand is hot, and the beaches are packed. Which can only mean that Days of Summer has returned in Call of Duty!” the company announced in the latest Call of Duty blog post.

Videos by ComicBook.com

The event is on now and taking place through August 28. You can catch a glimpse of what all to expect from it in the trailer above, but we’ve also broken down what’s happening below!

First up is a new sandbox map, which actually features toy soldiers battling against one another. That’s right, you get to engage in battle Toy Story style!

In addition, some new weapons are joining the fray. These include Ribeyrolles SMG, the 3-Line Sniper Rifle and the Automaton. You’ll also be able to get your hands on new camos and other gear to further customize your player. And, honestly, that 3-line rifle looks amazing.

Regarding Sandbox Mode, “Sandbox is available first on PlayStation 4, and this map shrinks players down to the size of plastic soldiers and puts them into a fun-filled beachside battleground. And apparently, our favorite Quartermaster likes to spend his downtime in the sand, because you’ll find that Captain Butcher has decided to set up camp at the edge of this map and will use a magnifying glass to heat things up during matches.”

There’s also new Multiplayer aerial combat available in the War Mode mission, known as Operation Husky. “As part of Days of Summer, all players will be able to take flight in WWII fighters when they jump into Dogfighting,” the blog entry reads. “In Dogfighting, you and your team will take flight over Egyptian pyramids and across mountain ranges while trying to fend off enemy pilots. Shoot down enough bogeys, and you’ll be able to earn Flak Guns that can clear the skies and help secure air supremacy.”

In addition, there will be Master Prestige Rewards that you can pick up if you’ve reached that level, along with a special Nazi Zombies stage where you take on Sizzlers and Drowned Zombies while picking up new Supply Drops and unique Uniforms.

Last but certainly not least, you’ll be able to re-explore the five divisions in the game with the latest Community Challenge, with different tiers:

Tier 1: Infantry Division

Tier 2: Armored Division

Tier 3: Mountain Division

Tier 4: Airborne Division

Tier 5: Expeditionary Division

You can read more about the events here. But it’s time to get into the thick of summer and have a good time doing it. We’ll see you in the sandbox…but don’t you dare destroy our castle. We took hours building that!

Call of Duty: WWII is available now for Xbox One, PlayStation 4 and PC.