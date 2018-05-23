Call of Duty: WWII’s Latest Update Offering Free Map Trial, More Weapons

Sledgehammer Games didn't have a new community update to offer for Call of Duty: WWII last week mainly because it didn't want to get in the way of the reveal of Treyarch's Call of Duty: Black Ops 4. But don't worry, fans -- they have you covered!

The developer has posted a new blog entry talking about what's new in this week's update; and not only do you have the opportunity to clean up on double XP, but your friends can join you in one of the game's best downloadable maps!

First up, Sledgehammer detailed a new Weapon Contract that will allow players to get their hands on the Type 38. All you need to do to attain it is visit Corporal Green and accept the contract. You've got until next Tuesday, May 29, to do so.

It's also all about double XP this week. Starting tomorrow through May 24, you can hop into War Mode and clean house on experience points. If that's not your thing, you can also take part in the forthcoming weekend event that takes place from Friday through the 29th. During that time, you'll earn 2XL, 2DivisionXP and 2WeaponXP on Valkyrie Moshpit.

"But what if I don't have the Valkyrie map?" you may be asking. Not to worry. Sledgehammer has announced that it is making the map available to all players, regardless if they bought the DLC for it or not. The map will be available from this Friday at 10 AM PDT through May 29. That gives you four full days to join in the fun with your friends on this lively map!

The team also announced plans for Memorial Day by introducing a new pack that will benefit the Call of Duty Endowment. "Every year when Memorial Day comes, the team likes to pause and commemorate the reason why we have a long weekend and remember the selfless service members who sacrificed their lives. In that spirit, we'd like to share with you our effort to recognize the fallen by supporting their surviving brother and sister veterans in finding good jobs," it noted.

"The 'Fear Not' Pack follows up the 'Bravery' Pack as the next installment in our partnership with the Call of Duty Endowment. All Activision proceeds from the Pack go towards securing high-quality jobs for veterans in search of employment. It's a cause we are extremely passionate about as a studio and are glad to be able to support. Take a sneak peek of what's in this limited-edition Pack, available Tuesday, May 29 in the US and UK:" So hurry and get it while you've got the chance!

Finally, a new Nazi Zombies update will be coming over the next week; and while the team didn't detail what it will include, it should be worth the wait.

Call of Duty: WWII is available now for Xbox One, PlayStation 4 and PC.