Call Of Duty: WWII’s Zombies To Be Revealed At San Diego Comic-Con

A few days ago, we noted that Sledgehammer Games was bringing Call of Duty: WWII to San Diego Comic-Con, but didn't know what the developer's plans were with the title. Now, it's become very clear – they're bringing the zombies!

The company revealed these plans on the official Call of Duty Twitter account earlier today, noting, "They're coming. Prepare for the world reveal of @SHGames' twisted new vision on Call of Duty zombies at @Comic_Con. #WWIIZombies #SDCC"

The company previously noted that the mode, which it didn't talk about at the time, would be "based on real events" and that it will be "unique to our Dead Space signature" (the team members at Sledgehammer previously worked at Visceral on EA's survival horror franchise, much to the delight of fans), but didn't provide much detail outside of that. But it sounds like the team is looking to take a fresh approach, rather than the one Treyarch previously took with Shadows of Evil and other add-ons for Call of Duty: Black Ops III, not to mention Infinity Ward's current Zombies content for Call of Duty: Infinite Warfare, which includes a 90's spin-off, a 70's themed adventure, and a recent 50's add-on featuring horror hostess Elvira, which just debuted on PlayStation 4 this week.

A "return to basics" would do well for the company, especially considering how some people were looking for Call of Duty to go back to its roots – hence the excitement for WWII, which switches back to World War II-based play (like the earlier games in the series) instead of a futuristic setting like the last few games have had. Zombies should easily follow suit.

More than likely, Sledgehammer will have some kind of panel set to go on the 20th, and we'll bring you all the details as they happen. There will also be some sort of multiplayer set-up, likely enough, for those that want to check the game out. Hopefully Zombies will be playable.

Call of Duty: WWII will arrive on November 3rd for Xbox One, PlayStation 4 and PC. It's definitely looking like the complete package, so don't miss out!