Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War Releases Eerie Teaser for New Zombie Map

It's been a few months since Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War introduced a new turn-based map to its beloved Zombies game mode, as most of the attention has been put on Outbreak. However, the drought ends next month. Season 4, which starts on Thursday, will deliver a brand new round-based Zombies map to Black Ops Cold War, continuing the Dark Aether storyline that has spanned all of the other maps in the game, as well as Outbreak.

The new map is called Mauer der Toten, and it takes the action back to the city. On Wednesday, Treyarch took to Twitter to reveal a new teaser for the map, showing off just a tiny bit of the action and destruction that awaits players. Take a look!

In a divided city, an old enemy emerges from the Dark Aether. "Mauer der Toten" arrives mid-season in #BlackOpsColdWar Zombies in Season Four. pic.twitter.com/zEuAMH5IQX — Treyarch Studios (@Treyarch) June 16, 2021

"In a divided city, an old enemy emerges from the Dark Aether," reads the tweet from Treyarch. "Mauer der Toten arrives mid-season in [Black Ops Cold War] Zombies in Season Four."

In addition to the new teaser, Treyarch shared a 30-minute broadcast that featured some of the minds behind Call of Duty to talk about Season 4. Craig Huston, the lead story writer for Zombies, explained that the Mauer der Toten story will be directly affected by the main quests in Outbreak from both Seasons 3 and 4. He also offered a little background on where the story is at this point.

"We introduced our first main quest in Outbreak back in the back half of Season 3. That certainly began to set the stage for where the story is now," Huston said. "Maxis went behind Weaver's back a little bit, together with Ravenov led the players on an unauthorized operation where were kind of behind enemy lines in Outbreak and dealing with the threat of the reality inversion warheads."

There will be several quests and Easter eggs present in the new Zombies map, and it seems as though the Dark Aether storyline might be coming to an end sooner rather than later. We'll see in July when Mauer der Toten arrives.

What do you think of this new Zombies map? Let us know in the comments!