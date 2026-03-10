Canceled Star Wars Game Is Now Playable for the First Time After 13 Years

A canceled Star Wars game is finally playable for the first time after 13 years. When Disney acquired the Star Wars franchise in 2012, the House of Mouse took an axe to a bunch of in-development programs, including two AAA games. These were lost alongside what could have been an incredible TV series set around Boba Fett, and much of the expanded universe was relegated to Star Wars Legends. For video games, anything that was already in development was shelved. Still, one of the two major games that were well underway has finally resurfaced with a playable version after more than a dozen years.

On March 10, 2026, Time Extension revealed that Star Wars: First Assault was up and running online for anyone who wanted to play it. The game was one of two that had already been fully paid for and developed, though it wasn’t fully playable when Disney killed the project. Around ten years ago, footage of Star Wars: First Assault leaked online, and several pre-release versions have since popped up, showing just how far development progressed. Now it’s up and developed into a proper release … of sorts. The game is now available, developed from the closed technical beta, which fans not only preserved but also further refined for playability.

Star Wars: First Assault Is Finally Playable

Image courtesy of LucasArts & Walt Disney Studios Motion Pictures

Fans have been angry about the cancellation of Star Wars: First Assault for over a decade, and it’s easy to see why. The game features gameplay similar to the Battlefront franchise but was intended as a downloadable title for PlayStation 3 and Xbox 360. The public beta was set for Winter 2012, but Disney stopped the presses and killed it. The footage that leaked in 2015 showed about 20 minutes of the beta running on Xbox Live, featuring only one level without spawn bots or additional players. Essentially, it looked a lot like Call of Duty on Tatooine, and Star Wars fans were eager to get their hands on it.

Play video

The announcement detailing the newly playable version of the closed beta took the form of the 76-minute gameplay clip above. The shooter would have supported up to 16 players across various Stormtrooper teams. It truly looks like playing a complex first-person shooter set in the Star Wars universe, and its narrative is likely one of the main reasons Disney killed it. It’s clear that Disney had a purposeful direction in where it wanted the Star Wars story to go, and the game wasn’t going to complement that. Fortunately, despite its cancellation, Star Wars: First Assault has been preserved and rendered in Unreal Engine into a rather impressive game.

Image courtesy of LucasArts

More information regarding Star Wars: First Assault can be found on their Discord server. A preliminary test was conducted on March 6, 2026, to ensure everything functioned properly, and it was open for an hour beforehand, allowing players to download the game. After that, the plan was to test 8v8 gameplay and move forward with the game’s tweaks to ensure everything runs smoothly. The Tech Beta Multiplayer file is 395 MB, so it doesn’t take too long to download on a broadband connection (It took me < 1 minute), and there’s plenty of activity on Discord where you can get in on the discussion about Star Wars: First Assault and take part in matches.

