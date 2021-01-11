Capcom's Pragmata Gets a Major Delay

✖

Capcom's Pragmata received one of the most compelling trailers shown during June's PlayStation 5 digital event, but it seems that the game won't be released for a very long time. During a PS5 sizzle reel released for CES, it was revealed that the game's 2022 release window has now changed to 2023. Barring major delays for any of the other games shown, that makes Pragmata the most far-off title featured in the video. The news will likely come as a bit of a disappointment for fans of Capcom's output. Fortunately, that means the game should be available on next-gen platforms when they've become a bit easier to come by!

As of this writing, very little information has been revealed about Pragmata. The game has been billed as a "sci-fi action adventure game," and it takes place in a dystopian setting. The game's trailer saw a nameless astronaut exploring a completely empty version of Times Square. The astronaut discovers what seems to be a lone human girl, before a crashing satellite distorts reality. The astronaut and the girl escape to the moon, where the girl walks the surface without the assistance of any kind of space suit. Those that missed the trailer back in June can find it embedded below.



With Pragmata now significantly pushed back, Capcom fans will simply have to make do with some of the company's other offerings. Fortunately, it seems that this year will still see the release of Resident Evil Village. Capcom has not given Village a firm date just yet, but rumors have pointed to an April release window for the survival-horror game. The two titles don't seem to have all that much in common, but Resident Evil Village should give gamers an idea of how Capcom takes advantage of next-gen hardware.

While 2023 is certainly a long time away, the release window should give Capcom plenty of time to make sure that Pragmata lives up to its ambitious trailer. Rushed products often fail to meet their potential, and it seems that Pragmata needs a bit more time to cook before the game is ready to release. When it does arrive, the game will be available on PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X, and PC.

