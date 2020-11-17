Resident Evil Village Release Window Reportedly Leaked

✖

A data breach from Capcom may have revealed the release date for Resident Evil Village. In the information from the data breach, posters on ResetEra discovered a potential April 2021 release window for the upcoming survival-horror game. As with all leaks, fans should take this with a grain of salt, but Capcom had previously indicated that the game might arrive in the first half of the year, so April is certainly plausible. Resident Evil Village might be one of the most highly-anticipated games of the new console generation, so fans should be pretty excited about the possibility of playing it sooner, rather than later!

With the game's potential release date more than five months away, Capcom likely won't make an official announcement until sometime next year. Publishers tend to avoid giving release windows too far in advance, as a number of factors can result in delays during the development process. The coronavirus pandemic has had a massive impact on development throughout the industry, and that will likely continue into next year.

It will be interesting to see whether or not Capcom decides to release a demo of the game, in order to ease the wait a bit. Over the summer, the publisher released a survey, and one of the questions asked fans whether or not they would like to see a demo for Resident Evil Village. It's hard to imagine Capcom fans wouldn't have replied in the affirmative, but Capcom has remained quiet on the possibility, since.

One reason fans might not want to see a demo, however, comes down to the length of recent Resident Evil releases. One of the biggest complaints about last year's Resident Evil 3 remake was that the game's single-player campaign was far too short. Thankfully, that doesn't seem like it will be the case for Resident Evil Village. Rumors suggest that the game could be the longest modern Resident Evil game.

Fans will get to see if that's the case for themselves when Resident Evil Village arrives next year on PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X, and PC. In the meantime, you can check out all of our previous coverage of the game right here.

What do you think of Resident Evil Village so far? Would you be happy with an April release window for the game? Let us know in the comments or share your thoughts directly on Twitter at @Marcdachamp to talk about all things gaming!