Capcom Survey Asks Fans About Long-Missing Series

Last week, a Capcom Showcase took place, featuring a glimpse at several games in development, including Exoprimal, Phantom Trick: Ghost Detective, and Pragmata. Following the presentation, the publisher released a new survey, asking fans what they thought. Interestingly enough, one of the questions on the survey asks participants what Capcom franchises they like. Unsurprisingly, the list includes series like Street Fighter and Resident Evil, but it also includes two long-dormant ones: Dino Crisis and Breath of Fire! The inclusion of those two franchises has stirred a lot of speculation among fans, and it could mean that Capcom is thinking about bringing them back!

Dino Crisis first released back in 1999 on the original PlayStation. The game received two numbered sequels, but hasn't seen a new game since 2003's disappointing Dino Crisis 3. Fans have been begging for years to see a remake in a style similar to Capcom's Resident Evil remakes, but the franchise remains in limbo. When Exoprimal was first revealed, Dino Crisis fans initially thought that the game might be a new series entry, and were disappointed to find something entirely different, instead. The original Dino Crisis featured gameplay similar to the original Resident Evil games, but with dinosaur opponents, rather than zombies.

Breath of Fire is an RPG franchise that began life on the Super Nintendo in 1993. The game received five numbered entries through 2002, before disappearing for 14 years. In 2016, Capcom released Breath of Fire 6 on PC and mobile platforms as a free-to-play game. Breath of Fire 6 was universally reviled by fans, and the series has been left dormant ever since.

Breath of Fire and Dino Crisis might be quite a bit different from one another, but they're both examples of franchises that strayed too far from their original appeal. Hopefully this survey is a sign that Capcom is looking to bring them back, ideally in a form that feels authentic. Capcom owns some of the biggest and best franchises in gaming, and it would be nice to see more of them get used! Readers interested in making their voices heard can take the survey right here.

