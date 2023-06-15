Capcom Weighs-In on Possible Ghost Trick: Phantom Detective Sequel

Earlier this year, Capcom surprised fans when it revealed an HD remaster for Ghost Trick: Phantom Detective. The remaster will be arriving June 30th on Nintendo Switch, PS4, Xbox One, and PC, and it seems the publisher might be considering a second game in the series. In an interview with Game Informer, creator Shu Takumi was asked about a potential sequel. Takumi was quick to note that the game offers a complete story, which might make things difficult, but he was careful not to close the door on the possibility.

"The story of Ghost Trick: Phantom Detective is completely told in this single game, so I think it would be difficult to create a sequel," Takumi told Game Informer. "However, the powers of the dead that this game introduces may hold some possibility."

Producer Shingo Izumi noted that the team is putting its focus on the current remaster, and its success could help to decide whether additional Ghost Trick games are made.

"Right now, we are dedicating all we have to deliver Ghost Trick: Phantom Detective to as many players as possible, so we haven't had time to think about what we're going to do after that," Izumi told Game Informer. "I hope the amount of people who play this game is large enough that it makes us want to consider a sequel!"

It will be interesting to see how the game performs when it releases later this month. Ghost Trick: Phantom Detective isn't as well-known as a lot of other Capcom franchises, but the remaster will make it available to a much larger pool of players. It's a safe bet that a lot of older fans will want to check out the remaster, but hopefully a lot of newcomers will, as well. Earlier this week, Capcom released a free demo of the game, and progress can be transferred to the full release. Those on the fence about the game should give the demo a chance to see if it's for them!

Are you planning to check out Ghost Trick: Phantom Detective this month? Would you like to see a sequel? Let us know in the comments or share your thoughts directly on Twitter at @Marcdachamp to talk all things gaming!