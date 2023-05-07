Dead Rising Reboot Might be in the Works from Capcom

It's been more than six years since Capcom released a new entry in the Dead Rising franchise, but it seems the franchise could soon return from the dead. Jez Corden of Windows Central has indicated on Twitter that he's been hearing rumors about a return for the franchise, which would come in the form of a reboot. Corden was quick to note that he's only heard rumors, and he has "nothing concrete," at this time. Still, it would be very good news for fans hoping to see the return of Frank West!

One of the Tweets from Corden can be found embedded below.

If you're a Dead Rising fan there might be something on the horizon for you too... — Jez 💀 (@JezCorden) May 7, 2023

The original Dead Rising first released in 2006. In the game, photojournalist Frank West is stuck in the Willamette Parkview Mall, which is filled with zombies. Frank has 72 hours until a helicopter arrives for his extraction, and he must survive while also working to discover exactly what has taken place in the town of Willamette, Colorado. The game spawned multiple numbered sequels, with Dead Rising 4 being the most recent. Frank West also went on to appear as a playable character in Ultimate Marvel vs. Capcom 3 and Marvel vs. Capcom: Infinite. As with any rumor, readers are advised to take this with a grain of salt. While Corden has a pretty strong track record, plans are constantly changing in the industry, and projects are often scrapped before they even get announced.

That said, a reboot or remake of the original Dead Rising would seem to fit well with Capcom's current strategy! Over the last few years, the Resident Evil franchise has seen multiple remakes, including this year's Resident Evil 4. The Dead Rising series has always been a lot more action-oriented than Resident Evil, but a reboot could fill the zombie void until the next Resident Evil game's release. It would also help to get newcomers familiar with the series, given the fact that nearly 17 years have passed since the original game. For now, fans will just have to wait and see what gets revealed!

Do you think Capcom will reboot Dead Rising? Would you prefer a completely new game? Let us know in the comments or share your thoughts directly on Twitter at @Marcdachamp to talk all things gaming!