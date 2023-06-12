New Pragmata Trailer and Delay Revealed

Capcom's Pragmata was originally set to release sometime in 2023, but the publisher has now confirmed a delay. The game was one of several shown during today's Capcom Showcase, where it received an all-new trailer. Unfortunately, no release window was revealed, but Capcom states that the company "will continue to do our best to ensure that the final product is one that is worthy of your patience."

The new trailer for the game can be found embedded below.

Pragmata first debuted during a PlayStation 5 digital event back in June 2020. The game's initial trailer was one of the show's biggest highlights, offering a compelling look at its new world. In the first trailer, viewers were introduced to a nameless astronaut exploring a completely empty Times Square. There, the astronaut is surprised to discover a mysterious girl. The trailer doesn't give us time to learn more about this pair before a crashing satellite distorts reality. The trailer ends with the two having escaped to the moon, where the seemingly normal human girl walks alongside the astronaut with no space suit required. The game was initially slated to release in 2022, but Sony confirmed the game for 2023 during a sizzle reel at CES back in January.

Unfortunately, today's trailer doesn't make anything clearer! Once again, we see the little girl character getting a heavy amount of focus, and it looks like the game's main character will have to keep her protected from various enemies. The new trailer gives us a glimpse at some gameplay, and it seems like the small heroine will play some part in combat. The game's visuals look every bit as stunning as they did when the game was revealed three years ago, and it's looking like fans can expect to see a really gorgeous title when all is said and done. As of this writing, the game has been confirmed for PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC.

