Captain Marvel Composer Breaks Down Differences Between Scoring Cap and Fortnite

Composer Pinar Toprak is no stranger to creating music themed around space and superheroes, as evidenced in her work on both Captain Marvel and Krypton among others. That said, she’s open to all sorts of soundscapes and genres, and that includes the lighthearted score players hear when they’re playing Epic’s phenomenon free to play game Fortnite. The game pretty much took over..well, everything last year, and continues to be one of the most popular games on the market. ComicBook.com spoke to Toprak about all things Captain Marvel, but we also wanted to know the biggest differences between scoring something like Cap and an experience like Fortnite.

“Yeah, I mean, the writing itself, the process is similar,” Toprak said. “The only thing is there’s some technical, the technicalities are different because in video games we can write things in big chunks in a way that can either increase or decrease in intensity. So, it’s more the mechanics of how you write the music that’s the big difference. In terms of the emotions and the story we’re trying to tell, I don’t really think of film, TV, or video games, differently. You’re still trying to tell the story through music. But video games it’s just, you have to think a little bit more about, ‘oh, okay. This is going to loop’ and that kind of thing, just a little bit more consideration for that stuff.”

Unlike a film score, video games can take anywhere from 8 to 12 hours to 40, 60, 80, and beyond depending on the game, so crafting a score that is easily identifiable but doesn’t wear on the player over time is a delicate balance. Especially when it comes to Fortnite. “That would be, yeah. I don’t know a Fortnite player that only plays for 40 hours,” Toprak joked.

Yeah, we don’t either, so it’s good that the score holds up. You can check out our full interview with Toprak right here!

