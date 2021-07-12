Cartoon Network Partners With Raising Good Gamers to Promote Positive Online Gaming

Cartoon Network has partnered with Raising Good Gamers, an initiative by Games for Change and Connected Learning Lab at the University of California, Irvine, to "inspire kids to stop bullying before it starts by creating more positive online gaming communities." The announcement came as part of a larger slate of pro-social youth programs during the 2021 Games for Change Festival this week, which includes a collaboration with the TED-Ed Student Talks program as well as a series of youth workshops. But the Cartoon Network partnership is the only one that has Gumball from The Amazing World of Gumball and BMO from Adventure Time.

Essentially, the partnership will be in support of Cartoon Network's already existing Stop Bullying: Speak Up initiative, which was first launched in 2010 to raise awareness of bullying. In 2020, Cartoon Network celebrated 10 years of the initiative and stepped up to increase its focus on cyberbullying to more accurately reflect the current landscape of bullying given the nature of how its spread online. The new campaign specifically focused on positive play is available to check out via its official website.

"Over the last year especially we’ve seen kids stay connected and social through online games, so we wanted to ensure that they had the tools and resources they need to keep it positive," said Jill King, Senior Vice President, Marketing and Partnerships, WarnerMedia Kids & Family, as part of today's announcement. "Partnering with Raising Good Gamers through our Stop Bullying: Speak Up initiative is the perfect way to promote the importance of creating inclusive gaming spaces that make these online experiences fun for everyone."

The official website for the campaign for positive play from Cartoon Network's Stop Bullying: Speak Up initiative includes a number of resources both for children and adults that can help promote positive gaming attitudes. You can check out all of our previous coverage of Cartoon Network right here.

What do you think of Raising Good Gamers partnering with Cartoon Network to promote positive play? Let us know in the comments, or feel free to reach out and hit me up directly over on Twitter at @rollinbishop to talk about all things animation and gaming!