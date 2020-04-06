Castlevania: This Alucard Statue Looks Absolutely Stunning

If you happen to be in the market for a high-end statue of Alucard from Castlevania: Symphony of the Night, Sideshow Collectibles and Gantaku Anime have provided exactly that. The 1:5 scale resin statue is a stunning piece of work for Castlevania fans of any stripe, whether that be the games or Netflix’s animated production, and it clocks in at $450 total. If you’re not looking to drop that sort of cash, however, the companies have shared some excellent photos of the statue and its many intricate details.

“Adrian Fahrenheit Tepes™, better known as Alucard, is a character in Konami‘s Castlevania series of video games,” Sideshow Collectibles’ description of the statue reads. “His first appearance in the series was in the 1989 game Castlevania III: Dracula’s Curse, but he is best known for his role in the critically acclaimed Castlevania: Symphony of the Night, released in 1997.”

According to the store listing, this Alucard statue clocks in at 14.8 pounds and measures 19.1 inches in height and 19.7 inches in width. In terms of depth, it measures 14.2 inches, so it’s a hefty little piece of work. Assuming the photos of the prototype are accurate, it looks as if he can be posed with either a shield or a chain with a cross wrapped around his left hand. The other hand holds a sword.

Keep reading to check out some up-close looks at the Alucard statue from Sideshow Collectibles and Gantaku Anime! This particular Alucard statue, which is now available to purchase for $450, is directly inspired by the character’s appearance in the popular video game Castlevania: Symphony of the Night. Konami, the company behind the franchise, recently released Castlevania: Symphony of the Night on mobile. Castlevania, the anime, recently released its third season on Netflix. You can check out all of our previous coverage of the Castlevania franchise right here.

