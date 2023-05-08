New Castlevania Game Could Be Exclusive to PS5

It sounds like a new Castlevania game from Konami could be on the horizon and it may end up being exclusive to PlayStation 5 in some capacity. At this point in time, Konami hasn't touched its iconic Castlevania franchise in nearly a decade with 2014's Castlevania: Lords of Shadow 2 being the last mainline entry in the series. And even though Konami hasn't announced a new Castlevania installment just yet, it sounds like this might not hold true for much longer.

Based on new information from video game reporter Jez Corden, Konami might be looking to partner with PlayStation in a big way when it comes to a number of its various properties. Not only did Corden recently state on social media that Konami might be looking to strike an exclusive deal with PlayStation involving Silent Hill and Metal Gear Solid, but a new Castlevania game could also end up coming to PS5. As for when this potential announcement could come about, multiple reports have pointed to Sony's next PlayStation Showcase event (which has yet to be announced) as a venue for such reveals.

Not sure on that. Just heard Sony landed a deal with Konami for Silent Hill, Metal Gear, and maybe even a new Castlevania. 🔥 — Jez 💀 (@JezCorden) May 7, 2023

Per usual with stories of this type, be sure to take everything that has been outlined here with a pretty big grain of salt. As mentioned, Konami itself has yet to even announce that a new Castlevania game is happening, which means there's no way to know if such a project will be unveiled soon. Better yet, Corden himself notes that potential PS5 exclusivity for a new Castlevania title is something that only might happen. With all of this in mind, it's best to keep your own hopes and expectations in check until we hear more from Konami (and potentially PlayStation) in an official capacity.

