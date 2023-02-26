New Castlevania Game Reportedly Being Revealed Soon

Video game publisher Konami is reportedly planning to announce a new game in its long-running Castlevania series in just a few short months. In recent years, Konami has largely left the Castlevania franchise completely untouched. Outside of the animated Castlevania series on Netflix and a handful of remasters of older titles in the series, a wholly new Castlevania game hasn't come about since 2014. Luckily, if a new report is to be believed, it doesn't seem like this will ring true for much longer.

In a recent episode of the VGC Podcast, host and reporter Andy Robinson shared that Konami is gearing up to reveal a new Castlevania installment later this year. Compared to past years, Robinson said that Konami is planning to have a notable presence at E3 2023. And when the publisher does attend North America's biggest game convention, it should have a new announcement tied to Castlevania to bring with it.

"There's a new Castlevania in addition to the Dead Cells DLC they announced at The Game Awards," Robinson said simply. "And there's this much-discussed Metal Gear Solid 3 remake, which I also expect them to finally show."

Assuming that a new Castlevania installment is revealed this summer, it will be interesting to see what form the game takes. While the most popular entries in the Castlevania series are of the 2D variety, Konami's last outing with the property in Castlevania: Lords of Shadow was action-focused and was set in 3D environments. That being said, the Lords of Shadow series wasn't very well-received by fans, which means that this reported new entry in the franchise will likely have more in common with older titles.

In the near term, Castlevania is set to cross over with the roguelike game Dead Cells in a new piece of DLC called "Return to Castlevania." This expansion is poised to roll out for all platforms in just a few short days on March 6th.

What are you hoping to see from the Castlevania series in the future? And does this new report tied to the franchise do anything to excite you? Let me know either down in the comments or hit me up on Twitter at @MooreMan12.