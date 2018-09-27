‘Castlevania Requiem’ Officially Announced, Coming Next Month Alongside Netflix Season

Just as we previously predicted earlier in the week, Halloween belongs to Konami's Castlevania series once more.

The publisher confirmed this morning that Castlevania Requiem is officially happening for PlayStation 4, set to release on October 26. The game, which will be exclusive to that platform (at least for the time being), comes with two classics from the series -- the TurboGrafx CD adventure Rondo of Blood (also known in some circles as Dracula X); and the 1997 PlayStation classic Symphony of the Night.

Now, if that date sounds familiar, that's because October 26 is also the day we get Season 2 of the animated Castlevania series on Netflix. So it certainly looks like a day to "whip it good," if you will.

It appears that the package will go for $19.99, which is a pretty good deal considering how rare Rondo of Blood these days; and, thus far, it looks like it's only getting a digital release. That could change in the future, but for now it's strictly a downloadable title.

Here are some details for each game, straight from Konami:

"Originally released as a Japanese exclusive in 1993, Rondo of Blood is known as one of the best side-scrolling, action games of its time, picking up plenty of praise for its level design and rewarding difficulty. Both of which still stand the test of time. Just in case you were wondering.

"On that subject, Symphony of the Night is quite simply one of the best games ever made. Don't take our word for it though. The critical praise received at the time of its release and the plaudits it continues to receive speak volumes about its quality. Check any greatest games of all-time list and you'll find Symphony of the Night up there. A sequel to Rondo of Blood, Symphony follows a similar formula to its predecessor, but expands on things with the introduction of RPG elements and some mind-blowing, genius level design."

Both games will feature 4K/1080p upscaling and beautiful custom wallpapers that surround the screen pretty nicely, as well as a full list of collectible Trophies (be prepared for a challenge with Platinum) and use of the DualShock 4 speaker. That'll come in handy with the "What is a man? A miserable little pile of secrets!" dialogue.

So if classic Castlevania is your thing, this package is a must-have. And it'll go nicely with that second season of the show as well!