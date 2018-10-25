‘Castlevania Requiem’ Soundtracks Getting the Vinyl Treatment
With Castlevania Requiem set to arrive on PlayStation 4 this week and the second season of the Castlevania animated series coming in a few days, it seems everything's coming up roses for the classic Konami series. So why not add a sweet reward for those that absolutely love the soundtrack to the 1997 classic Symphony of the Night?
Mondo has announced that, in collaboration with the forthcoming Requiem, it will be releasing the soundtracks for both Symphony of the Night and Rondo of Blood/Dracula X on vinyl, both of which are set to arrive in early November.
The cover art for the Symphony and Rondo albums can be found below, and it's pretty sweet stuff. Here are the official details for Symphony...
CASTLEVANIA: SYMPHONY OF THE NIGHT - ORIGINAL VIDEO GAME SOUNDTRACK 2XLP
Composed by Konami Kukeiha Club. Artwork by Jasmin Darnell. Available on three different colorways: 2X 180 Gram Black, Gold, and Bone (limited to 1,000 copies), 2X 180 Gram Bone / Silver Swirl with White splatter, and 2X 180 Gram Translucent Red colored vinyl. Expected to Ship Early November 2018. $35
Mondo, in partnership with Konami, is proud to present the soundtrack to one of the most iconic and important video games of all time:
Originally released for Playstation, SYMPHONY OF THE NIGHT is considered one of the most essential video games of all time and one of the parents of the genre now known as 'Metroidvania.' The story follows Alucard, the son of Dracula, directly after the events of RONDO OF BLOOD, and his investigation into the sudden reappearance of his father's castle.
This double LP features 41 tracks from the game (including 7 bonus tracks from the Sega Saturn version of the game) all remastered for vinyl and featuring all new original artwork by Jasmin Darnell. Available on three different colorways: 2X 180 Gram Black, Gold, and Bone (limited to 1,000 copies), 2X 180 Gram Bone / Silver Swirl with White Splatter, and 2X 180 Gram Translucent Red colored vinyl."
And here's the lowdown on Rondo:
CASTLEVANIA: RONDO OF BLOOD / DRACULA X - ORIGINAL VIDEO GAME SOUNDTRACK 2XLP
Music by Konami Kukeiha Club. Artwork by Oliver Barrett. Pressed on 2X 180 Gram Colored vinyl (Disc 1: Blue with Black Splatter and Disc 2: Red with Black Splatter). Expected to Ship Early November 2018. $35
Mondo is thrilled to premiere the next in our ongoing CASTLEVANIA soundtrack series with the PC-Engine title CASTLEVANIA: RONDO OF BLOOD, and the game's Super Nintendo port CASTLEVANIA: DRACULA X.
Originally released only in Japan on the PC-Engine (a system known in the US as the TurboGrafx-16), RONDO OF BLOOD is one of the most widely missed chapters of the CASTLEVANIA saga. Better known now as the "prequel" to the hugely popular and influential title CASTLEVANIA: SYMPHONY OF THE NIGHT (the first level of which is a re-creation of the final battle of RONDO OF BLOOD). The story follows Richter Belmont, descendent of Simon and Trevor, on his journey to save his girlfriend and her little sister Maria from the clutches of Dracula.
The game was eventually ported to the Super Nintendo Entertainment System a few years later but due to the limitations of the hardware, the port of RONDO OF BLOOD was re-made and re-named CASTLEVANIA: DRACULA X - a streamlined and more linear version of the game, featuring a soundtrack better suited to the system's capabilities.
Featuring artwork by Oliver Barrett and pressed on 2X 180 Gram vinyl (Disc 1: Blue with Black Splatter and Disc 2: Red with Black Splatter).
The company also noted that you can get the classic Castlevania soundtracks on vinyl again, starting later this week. You can see order details here.
So if you want these soundtracks -- and you should -- then head here to place your pre-orders.
Castlevania Requiem: Symphony of the Night and Rondo of Blood arrives on PlayStation 4 starting on October 26. Meanwhile, the second season of Castlevania arrives on Netflix the same day!