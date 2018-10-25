‘Castlevania Requiem’ Soundtracks Getting the Vinyl Treatment

With Castlevania Requiem set to arrive on PlayStation 4 this week and the second season of the Castlevania animated series coming in a few days, it seems everything's coming up roses for the classic Konami series. So why not add a sweet reward for those that absolutely love the soundtrack to the 1997 classic Symphony of the Night? Mondo has announced that, in collaboration with the forthcoming Requiem, it will be releasing the soundtracks for both Symphony of the Night and Rondo of Blood/Dracula X on vinyl, both of which are set to arrive in early November. The cover art for the Symphony and Rondo albums can be found below, and it's pretty sweet stuff. Here are the official details for Symphony...

CASTLEVANIA: SYMPHONY OF THE NIGHT - ORIGINAL VIDEO GAME SOUNDTRACK 2XLP Composed by Konami Kukeiha Club. Artwork by Jasmin Darnell. Available on three different colorways: 2X 180 Gram Black, Gold, and Bone (limited to 1,000 copies), 2X 180 Gram Bone / Silver Swirl with White splatter, and 2X 180 Gram Translucent Red colored vinyl. Expected to Ship Early November 2018. $35 Mondo, in partnership with Konami, is proud to present the soundtrack to one of the most iconic and important video games of all time: Originally released for Playstation, SYMPHONY OF THE NIGHT is considered one of the most essential video games of all time and one of the parents of the genre now known as 'Metroidvania.' The story follows Alucard, the son of Dracula, directly after the events of RONDO OF BLOOD, and his investigation into the sudden reappearance of his father's castle. This double LP features 41 tracks from the game (including 7 bonus tracks from the Sega Saturn version of the game) all remastered for vinyl and featuring all new original artwork by Jasmin Darnell. Available on three different colorways: 2X 180 Gram Black, Gold, and Bone (limited to 1,000 copies), 2X 180 Gram Bone / Silver Swirl with White Splatter, and 2X 180 Gram Translucent Red colored vinyl." And here's the lowdown on Rondo: