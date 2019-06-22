CATAN Comes To Nintendo Switch

CATAN continues to be one of the most popular tabletop games around, but if you’ve been looking for the perfect excuse to play more CATAN, then Asmodee Digital has a nice surprise in store. Asmodee Digital recently announced that CATAN is available on the Nintendo Switch in conjunction with USM, and if by chance you haven’t played CATAN before, this version is aiming to provide players with an experience that is as close to the tabletop as you can get.

“We are delighted to bring the masterpiece of strategic board games to Nintendo Switch. It will certainly appeal to those who play the board game while also engaging new audiences, combining the best of the deep decision-making and entertainment of the original board game with the unique features of the Nintendo Switch,” said Pierre Ortolan, CEO of Asmodee Digital. “By combining our unique digital expertise and board game roots we aim to provide an immersive experience that honors the legacy of CATAN and transports the beloved classic into the digital era”.

Even better is the fact that players will get the Seafarers Expansion as part of the base package, which will cost you $19.99. You can also add in the Cities & Knights Expansion, though that is sold separately for $5.99.

You can check out CATAN in action on Nintendo’s console in the trailer above, and for those who are unfamiliar with CATAN, you can find out more about the game below.

“The island of CATAN is an uninhabited land rich in natural resources, an area that multiple settlers must vie to control. To gain supremacy over CATAN, players must build settlements, roads and cities on strategic locations. They must also use careful diplomacy, trading resources with others to compensate for scarcity or allocation differences.

For added variety and challenges, CATAN players can experience a unique campaign mode with numerous scenarios, each with a unique scenario and three levels of difficulty. As showcased by the launch trailer, they can enjoy a modern take on the classic CATAN style and choose from various board pieces, profiles and table designs, with the added comfort of a digital user interface.

An online mode* that includes leaderboards, allows Nintendo Switch Online players all over the world to compete in order to become the greatest settler of CATAN. Players can join the competition while enjoying the game in TV mode or on-the-go with the hand-held mode.”

You can find the official descriptions for The Seafarers Expansion and The Cities & Knights Expansion below as well.

“The Seafarers Expansion is included in the base game, allowing players to set sail to explore the magnificent islands of CATAN. Uncharted lands await the most intrepid settlers while new gameplay elements, such as building ships and the addition of pirates, offer new opportunities to explore.”

“The Cities & Knights Expansion, aimed at advanced players, is available now as a separate purchase, bringing the golden age of trade and prosperity to CATAN. The wealth of the region has attracted barbarians, and the knights of CATAN will be needed to repel the invader. Players must unite and defend the island of CATAN against a common enemy, while simultaneously competing for the control of cities and metropolises.”

CATAN is available on the Nintendo Switch now.