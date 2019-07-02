CD Projekt is Not Developing Three Cyberpunk Games

It was recently reported that CD Projekt Red not only had Cyberpunk 2077 in development, but that there are also a couple of other projects set in the same universe that are in the works. While this may have been exciting for fans, especially those who have been awaiting the arrival of the highly anticipated game, it simply is not true. The original report that came from Polish site Bankier was translated by Google Translate, which ended up with CD Projekt president Adam Kiciński being misquoted as saying there are “three Cyberpunk things” being worked on.

As one might imagine, Google Translate didn’t quite get the job done as CD Projekt has confirmed that there are not three Cyberpunk projects in development. However, there are three of their studios that are working on Cyberpunk 2077, which is likely where Google Translate slipped up. In an email to PC Gamer, a CD Projekt rep said, “We currently have a total of five teams working on a number of projects, with three focusing on the development of Cyberpunk 2077.

“These include CD Projekt Red Warsaw and Kraków, who are handling the main game, as well as the Wrocław studio, where around 40 industry specialists are engaged in technology R&D. A separate, dedicated team at the Warsaw studio is handling the development of Gwent. The final team is Spokko, which is currently working on a yet unannounced mobile project.”

While it sure is exciting to think that we could be getting a lot more Cyberpunk than we expected, it won’t be coming in the form of additional games. However, CD Projekt has mentioned in the past that they are looking to do the same for Cyberpunk 2077 that they did with The Witcher 3 in terms of expansions, so we will have that to look forward down the road.

Until then, Cyberpunk 2077 is set to arrive on April 16, 2020 for PC, PlayStation 4, and Xbox One. For more on what the upcoming title is all about:

“Cyberpunk 2077 is an open-world, action-adventure story set in Night City, a megalopolis obsessed with power, glamour and body modification. You play as V, a mercenary outlaw going after a one-of-a-kind implant that is the key to immortality. You can customize your character’s cyberware, skillset and playstyle, and explore a vast city where the choices you make shape the story and the world around you.”

