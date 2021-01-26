Celeste Classic Gets a Surprise Sequel

✖

The platformer Celeste has gotten a surprise sequel of sorts with a new game released this week as a follow-up to the Celeste Classic experience. The creators announced the new game this week and referred to it simply as Celeste Classic 2, and it’s available to play now through the PICO-8 platform and within itch.o. A quick look at the game showed that it’ll be just as challenging as many found Celeste to be as players leap around obstacles and hunt for berries.

Developer Maddy Thorson who worked on the original Celeste was one of the creators who announced the release of the game this week. They shared an itch.o link which is the easiest way to play Celeste Classic 2 as it can be played right within your browser for free.

To celebrate the 3rd anniversary of Celeste, we made a sequel to Celeste Classic for PICO-8 :D you can play Celeste Classic 2 now on web or pico-8! https://t.co/EHp7dTgGlE — Maddy Thorson (@MaddyThorson) January 25, 2021

This new game is a somewhat sequel to Celeste in the sense that it follows up the mini-game inside of the full game, not the original Celeste itself. Those who’ve played through Celeste will recall that there was a version of the game called Celeste Classic that was playable once players reached a hidden room while traversing the resort area. You could then play Celeste Classic from there onward, but there aren’t nearly as many steps involved to play Celeste Classic 2. Just head to the itch.o site and you’ll be able to start playing immediately after you familiarize yourself once again with the platforming controls for Celeste.

If you haven’t played the full version of Celeste and had a chance to unlock the original classic within, the game’s worth experiencing if you’re big on platformers. Its bright charms do a good job of hiding the fact that it can be much more challenging than expected.

“Help Madeline survive her inner demons on her journey to the top of Celeste Mountain, in this super-tight platformer from the creators of TowerFall,” a preview of the game from its Steam listing read. “Brave hundreds of hand-crafted challenges, uncover devious secrets, and piece together the mystery of the mountain.”

Celeste Classic 2 can now be played through itch.o or the PICO-8 fantasy console for free.