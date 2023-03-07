Cities: Skylines 2 Announced with First Trailer

Cities: Skylines players are finally getting a sequel to the city builder game with developer Colossal Order and publisher Paradox Interactive announcing this week Cities: Skylines 2. The new game that'll officially turn Cities: Skylines into a multi-game series was announced during a Paradox Interactive showcase alongside a new trailer showing off what the game will look and play like. The cinematic trailer shows off evolving cityscapes big and small with weather effects and more demonstrated alongside the obvious modernizations like improved graphics and more. The game does not yet have a set release date but is expected to be out at some point in 2023.

Those fond of Cities: Skylines will already be well acquainted with the city building game, and considering it's been out since 2015, a refresh by way of a sequel should be welcome news. Some of the improvements emphasized in this sequel include the ability to create anything from a small village to a sprawling city as well as fully functional transport and economy systems for players to manage, too.

"Here your city will evolve and react to your decisions. A dynamic and ever-changing world that is both challenging and rewarding," a preview of the new Cities: Skylines 2 game said. "Use your creativity and strategic planning skills to grow your city into a thriving metropolis that will attract businesses, residents, and tourists alike. From residential neighborhoods to bustling downtowns, the possibilities are endless. Navigate through the complexities of running a city and keep up with the needs and demands of your citizens."

So, with Cities: Skylines 2 on the way, what's going to happen with Cities: Skylines and everything players have built within? It'll naturally still be playable indefinitely, but as for Colossal Order's plans for the game, the developer said it'll make sure the original game gets a "proper send-off."

"Before we move on completely, Cities: Skylines will get a proper send-off," Colossal Order's announcement said. "What that looks like exactly will have to wait for another day as we will share the roadmap and more details of what's to come very soon. We want to leave the game loved by so many in a good shape before we start the next chapter together in Cities: Skylines II."