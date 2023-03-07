Xbox Sale Makes Legendary RPGs $4.49

The ongoing sale on the Xbox store has made a couple of legendary role-playing games $4.49. Both RPGs reign from the Xbox 360 era, the best era for Xbox, and come courtesy of Bethesda, one of the top dogs when it comes to RPGs. While both games are Xbox 360 games, both are playable on Xbox One, Xbox Series S, and Xbox Series X via backward compatibility. That said, both are also available via Xbox Game Pass, so if you have a Game Pass subscription they can be played for "free" there. If you don't have Xbox Game Pass you can now own and play both Fallout 3 and Fallout: New Vegas for a combined price of roughly $9.

Both of these deals, which combined save you roughly $20, are only available for six more days, which is to say until March 13. After this, both will revert to their normal price points of $14.99. As for the game themselves, they need little introduction, but if you're not familiar with one or either you can read more about the two classic RPGs and watch trailers for each below.

Fallout 3: "Vault-Tec engineers have worked around the clock on an interactive reproduction of Wasteland life for you to enjoy from the comfort of your own vault. Included is an expansive world, unique combat, shockingly realistic visuals, tons of player choice, and an incredible cast of dynamic characters. Every minute is a fight for survival against the terrors of the outside world – radiation, Super Mutants, and hostile mutated creatures. From Vault-Tec, America's First Choice in Post-Nuclear Simulation."

Fallout: New Vegas: "Welcome to Vegas. New Vegas. It's the kind of town where you dig your own grave prior to being shot in the head and left for dead...and that's before things really get ugly. It's a town of dreamers and desperados being torn apart by warring factions vying for complete control of this desert oasis. It's a place where the right kind of person with the right kind of weaponry can really make a name for themselves, and make more than an enemy or two along the way. As you battle your way across the heat-blasted Mojave Wasteland, the colossal Hoover Dam, and the neon-drenched Vegas Strip, you'll be introduced to a colorful cast of characters, power-hungry factions, special weapons, mutated creatures and much more. Choose sides in the upcoming war or declare "winner takes all" and crown yourself the King of New Vegas in this follow-up to the 2008 video game of the year, Fallout 3. Enjoy your stay.

