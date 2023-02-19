Civilization 7 Officially in the Works

Longtime Civilization franchise developer Firaxis Games has confirmed that what will likely end up being Civilization 7 is now in the works at the studio. Within the past few months, Firaxis released Marvel's Midnight Suns, which is a new strategy title set within the Marvel universe. And following the game's rough debut in terms of sales, Firaxis is now shaking things up quite drastically, and in the process, is moving forward with developing the next entry in the Civilization series.

Announced by Firaxis itself this week, the studio revealed that Civilization 7 is in development. Outside of this broad confirmation, no other details were shared about the game's launch or even its official title. As such, it might be a very long time until Civilization 7 sees the light of day, but fans who have been eager for another installment since the release of 2016's Civilization 6 can now rest easy.

Alongside the announcement of Civilization 7, Firaxis also revealed that it's going through a number of changes at this point in time. Former studio head Steve Martin is now leaving Firaxis alongside director Jake Solomon, who most recently helmed Midnight Suns. In Martin's place, Firaxis' former COO Heather Hazen will be taking over and guiding the company in the future.

"I'm thrilled to have this opportunity to carry on the studio's storied legacy, beginning with the announcement that Firaxis is in development on the next iteration of the legendary Civilization franchise," Hazen said in an accompanying statement. "I'm lucky to be working with some of the best developers in our industry, and we have plans to take the Civilization franchise to exciting new heights for our millions of players around the world. In addition, we will continue to support Marvel's Midnight Suns with post-launch content, and explore new creative projects for our teams."

