Marvel's Midnight Suns Was a "Commercial Flop"

Marvel's Midnight Suns released to strong critical praise late last year, but the game failed to find commercial success, according to Take-Two CEO Strauss Zelnick. Zelnick told Bloomberg's Jason Schreier that "it's possible the release window wasn't perfect," but he believes the game could find an audience over time, as has been the case for other titles developed by Firaxis. With the game set to receive multiple DLC characters this year, including fan favorites like Venom and Storm, it's certainly possible that it could continue to find an audience over the coming months!

Marvel's Midnight Suns launched on December 2nd, which is a pretty tough month for a video game. By that point, most of the bigger titles for the year have launched, and many potential buyers have holiday shopping to do for their friends and relatives. October and November were pretty stacked months in terms of releases this year, and a January launch might have helped the game attract more buyers.

Of course, that's not the only factor that might have hurt Marvel's Midnight Suns! The game launched exclusively on PC, PlayStation 5, and Xbox Series X|S. Versions for PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and Nintendo Switch are all planned for release in 2023, provided nothing has changed as a result of the game's struggles. The Nintendo Switch platform has a huge user base, and if Take-Two and Firaxis deliver a solid port, it could find a lot of success.

It's always disappointing to see good games struggle to find an audience! Marvel's Midnight Suns has already seen a number of discounts, so those that didn't get a chance to snag the game over the last two months can do so for a bit cheaper. The game is one of several titles included in Target's current "Buy One, Get One 50% off" sale, along with a number of major releases from 2022. Readers can find out more about that sale right here.

Have you picked up Marvel's Midnight Suns yet? Have you been holding out on buying the game? Let us know in the comments or share your thoughts directly on Twitter at @Marcdachamp to talk all things gaming!