‘Counter-Strike: Global Offensive’ Adds New Battle Royale Mode, Goes Free-to-Play

The Battle Royale genre continues to sweep through the gaming community, touching franchises that have never shown interest in this land-man-standing genre before. The latest gaming franchise to join the craze is none other than Counter-Strike: Global Offensive (CS:GO) with their newly introduced Danger Zone.

According to Valve, Danger Zone offers a fast-paced online experience – taking on the Battle Royale genre by storm. Using the traditional mechanics and tactical gameplay that CS:GO is known for, Danger Zone challenges players to take what they know and use it in the ultimate battle for survival.

Here’s what you need to know about the latest addition to the award-winning shooter:

Drop into the Blacksite Enter a match with up to 18 players. Find what you can, order what you need, prepare for the unexpected.

Fight or Flight Check your tablet for intel, choose to engage or live to fight another day.

No time to waste Test your skills, make the most of your equipment, and make every moment count.



Players will also have an arsenal available to them that are already familiar to CS:GO players. From SMGs, to rifles – and of course the heavy artillery that the game is known for, this new experience may be different for the franchise but it will still have a familiar feel to it.

Also announced is that CS:GO is now free to play, something that was announced back in August. For those that want the “Prime” experience, CS:GO Prime Status will be available for $14.99. For existing CS:GO players, Danger Zone will be upgraded for free.

Haven’t had a chance to check out the game yet for yourself? Here’s what makes this online title so special:

“Counter-Strike took the gaming industry by surprise when the unlikely MOD became the most played online PC action game in the world almost immediately after its release in August 1999,” said Doug Lombardi at Valve. “For the past 12 years, it has continued to be one of the most-played games in the world, headline competitive gaming tournaments and selling over 25 million units worldwide across the franchise. CS: GO promises to expand on CS’ award-winning gameplay and deliver it to gamers on the PC as well as the next gen consoles and the Mac.”

