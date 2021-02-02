New PlayStation Plus Free Games for February Are Now Available

✖

The PlayStation Plus free game lineup for February 2021 is officially here! As of today, Destruction AllStars, Control: Ultimate Edition, and Concrete Genie are all available to claim for free by those who subscribe to the PlayStation Plus service. Notably, Destruction AllStars is a brand-new PlayStation 5 video game, Control: Ultimate Edition is for both PS5 and PS4, and Concrete Genie is a PS4 title.

All of the usual caveats for PlayStation Plus freebies apply here, of course. They are only available to claim for a limited time with Control: Ultimate Edition and Concrete Genie rotating out at the end of February while Destruction AllStars will remain available throughout March until early April. These are also tied to being a subscriber, so anyone that has their PlayStation Plus subscription lapse will lose access to these games -- though they will become available once again to play should they resubscribe.

Solve the mysteries of the Oldest House, beautify a polluted town, and wreck your way to the top with February’s PlayStation Plus lineup, arriving Tuesday: https://t.co/jH49nlXkHe pic.twitter.com/0bGCZ8UZwG — PlayStation (@PlayStation) January 30, 2021

Additionally, while the PlayStation Plus landing page seems to have not yet swapped over, all of the above new free games are available to add to your library regardless. You'll just need to find the store listing for each and add them from there. It will likely populate a little later today if you'd rather wait just to be sure, but we can confirm that the free "Add to Library" buttons are functioning properly already.

As noted above, Control: Ultimate Edition, Destruction AllStars, and Concrete Genie are all now available to claim for free from PlayStation Plus. Destruction AllStars is available via PlayStation Plus through April 5th while Control: Ultimate Edition and Concrete Genie are available through March 1st. You can check out all of our previous coverage of the PlayStation Plus subscription service right here.

What do you think about February's PlayStation Plus free video game lineup? Are you excited to check out any of them particularly?