New Crash Bandicoot Game Revealed

During The Game Awards, Activision pulled back the curtain on a brand-new title starring Crash Bandicoot. A 4-v-4 team-based online game, Crash Team Rumble features a cast of beloved characters from the series. The game is set to release in 2023, and it's being developed by Toys for Bob, the team responsible for Crash Bandicoot 4: It's About Time. Different characters will have their own distinct powers and abilities, and players will be tasked with getting Wumpa fruit to a specified drop-off zone while also defending their own drop zone. In a press release, Toys for Bob co-studio head Paul Yan talked up the new Crash game.

"We're so excited to unveil our fresh new take on multiplayer in the Crash universe with Crash Team Rumble," said Yan. "Crash Team Rumble has something for everyone – easy pick-up and play for those who just want to jump in, while also providing skilled gamers the opportunity to leverage and master their hero's unique abilities."

A trailer for the game can be found embedded below.

While Crash Team Rumble has only just been announced, the game's existence has been known for quite some time! Rumors about a Crash Bandicoot game called "Wumpa League" have been bouncing around since at least 2021. Back in June, Windows Central's Jez Corden let slip that a new Crash game was in development at Toys for Bob. A few days later, Did You Know Gaming's Liam Robertson shared concept art from a canceled build of Wumpa League while stating that the project had been rebooted. This prompted Corden to confirm his knowledge of the project.

While the Wumpa League name has clearly been dumped, it's pretty obvious that the game lives on as Crash Team Rumble. Whatever the game is being called, Crash fans will surely be happy to have the Bandicoot back. Hopefully the wait will prove worth it! The game is currently slated to release on PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X|S.

Are you looking forward to Crash Team Rumble? What do you think of everything shown from the game so far? Let us know in the comments or share your thoughts directly on Twitter and on Hive at @Marcdachamp to talk all things gaming!