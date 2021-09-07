Crash Bandicoot Fans Think a New Game Is About to Be Announced

✖

Thursday September 9th marks the 25th anniversary of the original Crash Bandicoot game, and it seems that Activision might be announcing a new game to celebrate the occasion! The publisher has apparently sent out packages for the game's 25th anniversary, containing a big pinata of a Wumpa Fruit. A PlayStation Showcase is set to take place on September 9th, so a reveal that day seems entirely possible. Crash has become a multiplatform star over the last 25 years, but the character made his debut on the original PlayStation, and was considered a mascot for the platform in his earliest days.

An image of the pinata can be found in the Tweet embedded below, along with a link to a video containing the package's unboxing.

It's unclear exactly what might be announced, but Crash Bandicoot's official Twitter account seems to be dropping some hints, as well. In a Tweet shared earlier today, the account mentioned "a certain party right around the corner," alongside an image of Crash celebrating with a robot DJ. Over the last few hours, the Tweet has been inundated with replies from fans expecting an announcement for "Wumpa League," a Crash Bandicoot game that has been rumored for quite some time. It's worth noting that no one seems to know what Wumpa League is, however.

The last year has been very good for Crash Bandicoot fans, thanks to the release of Crash Bandicoot 4: It's About Time. The highly-anticipated game released to strong reviews, and even seemed to hint at a new game in the series. Earlier this year, Activision revealed that developer Toys for Bob is now working as a support studio on Call of Duty: Warzone, leaving the status of the Crash Bandicoot series seemingly in limbo. That could change later this week, but fans will just have to wait and see what happens! Activision definitely seems to have something up its sleeve for the anniversary, though!

