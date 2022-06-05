New Crash Bandicoot Game Seemingly Leaked by Insider

✖

It's been nearly two years since the release of Crash Bandicoot 4: It's About Time, but the state of the franchise has been in question. Last year, Activision announced that developer Toys for Bob had become a support studio for the Call of Duty franchise. This led many to assume that Crash was no longer a priority for the publisher, but it seems that might not be the case. In a recent appearance on the Windows Central Podcast, insider Jez Corden seemed to accidentally reveal that Toys for Bob will be announcing a new Crash Bandicoot game at Summer Game Fest this month.

As with any rumor, readers will want to take this with a grain of salt, but the exchange (which takes place in the video below around the 1:29:07 mark) seemed to be a genuine mistake on Corden's part. Corden has also proven to be a reliable source for inside information in the past.

The Crash Bandicoot series has built-up a passionate fanbase over the last 26 years. Appearing on the original PlayStation back in 1996, Crash was initially positioned as a mascot to compete with Nintendo's Mario and Sega's Sonic. That changed a few years later, when then-owner Universal Interactive decided to make Crash games on all platforms. Activision continued that trend with Crash Bandicoot 4, releasing the game on PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, and PC. However, it's unclear if that might change as a result of Xbox's plan to purchase the publisher.

If this rumor pans out, we should know quite soon! Crash Bandicoot 4: It's About Time seemed to hint that a sequel was in development, and many fans were disappointed last year when it looked like Toys for Bob might not make another series entry. Crash Bandicoot 4 was very well-received by fans, so hopefully we'll get a follow-up that proves just as enjoyable!

Would you like to see a new Crash Bandicoot game from Toys for Bob? Do you think we'll see an announcement from Activision? Let us know in the comments or share your thoughts directly on Twitter at @Marcdachamp to talk all things gaming!