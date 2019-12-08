New Crash Bandicoot Game Reveal Seemingly Imminent

Last month, word of a new Crash Bandicoot game surfaced via a reliable source, sending fans of the Bandicoot into a hype comma. That said, at the moment, the game hasn’t been announced yet, however, that could be changing very soon. Randomly — or perhaps not that randomly considering the aforementioned report — seven big Crash Bandicoot influencers received Crash products from Activision with little Santa hats on them, signaling that something is about to happen involving the former PlayStation mascot character.

As you may remember, last year, right before the announcement of Crash Team Racing: Nitro-Fueled at The Game Awards 2018, Activision sent out Crash Bandicoot Christmas cookies. In other words, there’s a history of Activision doing this, and it’s usually on the eve of an announcement. In fact, the publisher has done this type of stuff for a few of its games.

last year was something EXTREMELY similar. Remember the Crash Christmas Cookies? These are Christmas Crash Products… Also, the cookies Came December 5th last year (my time) and its currently December 6th. It’s too similar and too close to be a flukehttps://t.co/rBpGJutylD — Canadian Guy Eh (@Canadianguyehh) December 7, 2019

Combining this with the aforementioned report really can only mean one thing: next week — either at PlayStation’s State of Play or The Game Awards 2019 — something Crash Bandicoot will be announced, and it’s probably a new game in the resurging series.

In the meanwhile, as we wait for a new Crash Bandicoot game, don’t forget to check out Crash Team Racing: Nitro Fueled, which released earlier this year on PS4, Xbox One, and Nintendo Switch.

“Crash Team Racing Nitro-Fueled is Crash Team Racing recreated in incredibly faithful fashion,” reads a snippet from our review of the remake. “The passion and veneration for the original oozes out from every meticulously recreated detail. Thankfully, Crash Team Racing’s gameplay still holds up as one of the best kart racers ever made. Meanwhile, sprightly modern visuals bring the game to life in new ways. Unfortunately though, the remake is slightly undermined by some of its supplementary parts, such as loading screens that feel straight from the 90s.”