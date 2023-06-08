New Crash Bandicoot Teaser Revealed for Summer Game Fest

Summer Game Fest is set to kick-off on June 8th, and when it does, Crash Bandicoot fans might want to tune-in. On Twitter, host Geoff Keighley is teasing something Crash-related, with a package that reads "you've been Bandicruited!" Presumably, this is related to Crash Team Rumble, which is set to release on June 20th. If that does prove to be the case, we could see some unannounced characters or locations shown from the game. Of course, there's always the chance that we could see a completely different Crash game show up!

The tease from Geoff Keighley can be found in the Tweet embedded below.

Crash Team Rumble would actually be a fitting inclusion for Summer Game Fest, given the fact that the game was officially announced at The Game Awards last December. The online multiplayer game tasks players with dropping Wumpa Fruit into designated drop zones, while also having to defend their own drop zone. The game features a number of characters spanning the Crash Bandicoot franchise, and each one has their own distinct powers and abilities. Of course, the game will allow players to compete as Crash himself, but also fan favorites like Dr. Neo Cortex, Coco, Dingodile, and more. The game is being developed by Toys for Bob, the team behind Crash Bandicoot 4: It's About Time, and is slated to release on PS4, PS5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X|S.

Crash Bandicoot has been proven to be an enduring character since his debut back in 1996. Crash started life as a mascot for the original PlayStation, but quickly went multi-platform. Over the last 27 years, the character has appeared in countless video games, and Toys for Bob even petitioned Sony Animation to make a movie around the character, following the success of The Super Mario Bros. Movie. With all of the various video games being optioned for movies lately, it doesn't seem too unlikely!

