New PvP Crash Bandicoot Game and The Wrath of Cortex Remastered Reportedly in the Works

According to a new report, Activision has not one, but two Crash Bandicoot games in development. One of these is allegedly a brand new PvP game. PvP meaning player vs. player. In other words, some type of Crash Bandicoot multiplayer game. The other alleged game is Crash Bandicoot: The Wrath of Cortex Remastered. The report comes way of The Gaming Revolution, a well known Call of Duty leaker and occasional general Activision insider. As you may know, The Gaming Revolution was notably at the forefront of not just Call of Duty: Modern Warfare leaks, but Call of Duty: Warzone leaks. In other words, they have a reliable history of scoops, though they usually pertain to Call of Duty.

Unfortunately, this is where the details dry up. The Gaming Revolution doesn’t disclose any further details on either game, meaning we don’t know when they are releasing or what platforms they will be on.

As you may know, there’s been reports that Activision is working on a new Crash Bandicoot game for awhile. Just back in November, word of a new Crash Bandicoot game was spilled by prominent industry insider, Sabi. Meanwhile, last month a new Crash Bandicoot mobile game leaked. In other words, word of a new Crash Bandicoot game isn’t very surprising, though the fact that it may be PvP is interesting,

Meanwhile, there has been the occasional rumor here and there about The Wrath of Cortex being remastered, but these rumors have largely been inconsequential. That said, it makes sense given the massive sales of Crash Bandicoot N. Sane Trilogy. However, The Wrath of Cortex was also a pretty divisive game at the time, so many assumed, and continue to assume, it won’t be brought back.

For those that don’t know: The Wrath of Cortex is the fourth of the six mainline Crash Bandicoot games that hit back in 2001. Developed by Traveller’s Tales, it was notably the first game in the series not exclusive to PlayStation. As mentioned above, it was quite divisive, garnering a Metacritic score ranging from 62 to 70, depending on the platform.

Of course, all of this should be taken with a grain of salt, like any unofficial report. Even if everything here is correct, it’s also subject to change.