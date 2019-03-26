New ‘Crash Team Racing: Nitro-Fueled’ Trailer Reveals Exclusive PS4 Content

Crash Team Racing: Nitro-Fueled may still be a few months away, but that isn’t stopping anyone from boarding the hype train to nostalgia. Speaking of the past, the first installment of Sony’s new Nintendo Direct-like State of Play broadcast revealed something Crash Team Racing fans will be excited to learn, especially those who will be enjoying the remake on PlayStation 4. During the presentation, it was revealed that PS4 players will be getting some exclusive retro content that will make their shiny new game look a little older than it actually is.

When Crash Team Racing: Nitro-Fueled races onto consoles later this year, those on PlayStation 4 will be treated to a handful of exclusive retro items. “Retro skins for Crash, Coco, and Cortex, Retro karts, and a Retro track,” will all be included, according to the above video’s description.

In addition to the retro PS4 exclusives, Crash Team Racing: Nitro-Fueled will also “include tracks, karts, arenas, and battle modes from Crash Nitro Kart,” which was the indirect sequel to the original Crash Team Racing. Needless to say, players are going to have their hands full will some glorious Crash content, regardless of console preference.

Crash Team Racing: Nitro-Fueled is set to drift into action on Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, and Xbox One on June 21st. For more on what’s to come, here’s a description from the official website:

“Crash is back in the driver’s seat! Get ready to go fur-throttle with Crash Team Racing Nitro-Fueled. It’s the authentic CTR experience plus a whole lot more, now fully-remastered and revved up to the max:

“Start your engines with the original game modes, characters, tracks, power-ups, weapons and controls. Power slide to glory in additional karts and tracks from beyond the original game. Race online with friends and Crash the competition with online leaderboards.”

