Critical Role Announces New Exandria Unlimited Miniseries

Critical Role has announced its next Exandria Unlimited miniseries. Exandria Unlimited: Calamity is a new four-part miniseries set during the Age of Arcanum, the era preceding the Calamity that forced the gods of Exandria to permanently leave the mortal realms. The series will feature Dimension 20's Brennan Lee Mulligan as the Dungeon Master, along with Critical Role cast members Sam Riegel, Travis Willingham, and Marisha Way, and Aabria Iyengar, Lou Wilson, and Luis Carazo. A trailer for the new four-part miniseries can be seen below.

Step into the past with a new set of heroes as they race towards a world-altering finish line with Exandria Unlimited: Calamity. Catch the premiere of this epic four-part mini-series Thursday, May 26th at 7pm Pacific on Twitch and YouTube!



The official description of the series reads: "An inevitable Calamity draws near as these six distinguished heroes from the Age of Arcanum work to uncover an insidious corruption beneath a city that they've sworn to protect. We know the ending, it's time to learn the story of how we got there…"

Exandria Unlimited is a companion series to the ongoing Critical Role show, with a rotating cast and group of Game Masters. While the show features games run by someone other than Matthew Mercer, the series itself is considered "canon" within the world of Critical Role. The first Exandria Unlimited series was run by Iyengar and featured several members of the current Bell's Hells adventuring series make their first appearances prior to the start of Critical Role's third campaign.

Exandria Unlimited: Calamity will air on Thursdays at 7 PM PT on Critical Role's Twitch channel. As that's Critical Role's usual timeslot, it appears that the main campaign will be taking an extended hiatus during the series' run. ComicBook.com has reached out to Critical Role for confirmation and will update this article once we receive an update. VOD for Exandria Unlimited: Calamity will be available on YouTube on Mondays.