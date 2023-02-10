Legend of Vox Machina Prequel Graphic Novel Series Announced

Dark Horse will be publishing a series of prequel graphic novels to The Legend of Vox Machina. This week, Dark Horse Comics announced it would be publishing a line of The Legend of Vox Machina: Whitestone Chronicles graphic novels, which will serve as a prequel to hit Amazon Studios animated series based on the first Critical Role campaign. The graphic novels will be written by Marieke Nijkamp, who previously wrote the Critical Role: Vox Machina – Kith & Kin novel with artwork by Tyler Walpole, who previously provided art for the Critical Role: The Mighty Nein Origins graphic novel series.

The first of these graphic novels will be released in 2024 and will focus on Dr. Anna Ripley, a recurring antagonist in the Vox Machina campaign. Ripley was a follower of the Briarwoods who assisted in the takeover of Whitestone and tortured Percy, but was eventually betrayed by the Briarwoods and imprisoned. Vox Machina freed her to assist in their retaking of Whitestone, but she subsequently fled, as shown in the Season 1 finale of The Legend of Vox Machina. In Season 2 of the series, Ripley is shown aiding the black dragon Umbrasyl as he attempts to collect Vestiges of Divergence, which is a deviation from the original campaign.

It's interesting that Dark Horse is now publishing comics based on both the original Critical Role campaigns and the new animated series. Dark Horse has published prequel comics for both Vox Machina and the Mighty Nein and has published new storylines set after the campaign. More animated series based on Critical Role are also in the works, including a Mighty Nein series.

The Legend of Vox Machina: Whitestone Chronicles – Ripley will be released in 2024, but a 12-page preview can be found on Dark Horse's website.