New Details for Legend of Vox Machina Season 2 Revealed, First Look at Beloved Critical Role Characters

Amazon Studios has revealed some new information about the upcoming season of The Legend of Vox Machina, including confirmation of some of the guest cast's roles in the upcoming season. Images released on Amazon Studios' press site confirmed that Lance Riddick will play Thordak, the red dragon leader of the Chroma Conclave. Additionally, Mary Elizabeth McGlynn and Will Friedle will reprise their roles as Zahra and Kashaw respectively. You can check out a first look at both fan-favorite characters down below:

Amazon Studios also confirmed that the Chroma Conclave arc will be split among multiple seasons, with only the fight against Umbrasyl mentioned in the episode descriptions. Considering that the Chroma Conclave includes four dragons (Vox Machina fought and killed a fifth member in the opening pair of episodes), it appears that the show is significantly slowing down its pace.

The Legend of Vox Machina is an animated adaptation of the first campaign of Critical Role, a web series starring a group of voice actors who play through epic Dungeons & Dragons campaigns. The cast of the web series are reprising their roles for the animated series, with Dungeon Master Matt Mercer voicing several of the villains of the show and appearing as other NPCs.

The description for the new season of The Legend of Vox Machina reads as follows: "After saving the realm from evil and destruction at the hands of the most terrifying power couple in Exandria, Vox Machina is faced with saving the world once again—this time, from a sinister group of dragons known as the Chroma Conclave."

The new season of The Legend of Vox Machina will debut on January 20th on Prime Video.